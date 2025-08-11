Beyond the Base: How Local Interns Strengthened the 104th Fighter Wing Mission

Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S Air Force Airmen First Class Jameson Bradley, 104th Fighter Wing Vehicle...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S Air Force Airmen First Class Jameson Bradley, 104th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance, and Master Sgt. Ben DiGiammo, 104th Fighter Wing Superintendent Vehicle Maintenance, stand in front of a truck for a photo, July 30, 2025, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA. The 104th Fighter Wing's Logistic Readiness Squadron recently hosted three students from Westfield Technical Academy as interns in their shops, with the assistance of recruiting. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

By Master Sgt. Benjamin Digiammo, 104th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent



BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts- The 104th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance section had the opportunity to host three interns from Westfield Technical Academy, Westfield, MA. Public Affairs facilitated this introduction, and while we were happy to welcome them, I must admit I approached it with a degree of caution, much like many supervisors might. The question in my mind was, "Do we have the bandwidth for this right now?"



What unfolded was remarkable. It quickly became clear that this experience was a significant positive for everyone involved. It was so beneficial that it led to an incredible outcome: all three students have already committed to joining Vehicle Maintenance in the future. For me, this wasn't just about successful job placement; it was about seeing firsthand how we can cultivate our future workforce and deepen our roots within the community that supports us.



My initial apprehension about "another thing on our plate" was soon replaced with pleasant surprise. These weren't just students eager to observe; they came with valuable training in their respective fields, ready to contribute. In our shop, this meant having three enthusiastic individuals who could capably assist with auto body repairs and interior trim work, skills always valuable to our team. They seemed truly delighted to showcase their talents and contribute meaningfully to our daily mission, helping us with tasks like replacing door trim and helping with corrosion control.



Beyond the immediate operational support, this program offered a unique growth opportunity for my team. I decided to assign one of my junior troops, Senior Airman Jameson Bradley, to manage the entire internship process. From coordinating schedules with the school and helping them develop a work plan, to overseeing the students' daily tasks and handling follow-up communications, this became an invaluable, practical leadership development experience for them. I watched as they gained critical management skills and demonstrated exceptional initiative, a benefit that, in my view, far outweighed any minimal initial setup time on our part.



From a logistical standpoint, what might seem daunting was quite streamlined. The school has dedicated coordinators who were very helpful in managing placements and schedules. I found setting up the times and places to be surprisingly straightforward, thanks to their support. Having now experienced the value of this program; I've already proactively arranged for two more internship weeks with the school for the upcoming fall and spring semesters. This isn't just a fleeting initiative for us; it's something I see becoming a sustained, integral part of how we approach talent acquisition and community engagement.



Ultimately, this experience powerfully reinforced a core reason why many of us are in the Guard. While our primary mission is to serve our country globally, we are also deeply committed to serving our local community. These students are from our towns, they attend schools alongside our own children, and they play sports with them. This is not just about creating a pipeline for future Airmen; we're actively investing in our neighbors, building stronger relationships, and demonstrating the Guard's essential role in the fabric of our community. It truly feels like a win-win scenario, providing our unit with valuable assistance while simultaneously cultivating future talent and strengthening community ties.



My personal experience leads me to truly encourage any shop or unit at Barnes Air National Guard Base to explore similar opportunities if they arise. The initial apprehension I found is quickly overshadowed by the benefits and the satisfaction of helping to shape the next generation. If your unit is considering a similar program, please feel welcome to reach out to Public Affairs or even me for guidance and insights. By working together, we can all contribute to a stronger future for our base and our community.