“All About Birds” Brings Raptors to Life at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Smith Lake Pavilion C was filled with wide eyes and curious minds as Fort Bragg’s Outdoor Education Program hosted a special session titled “All About Birds” on August 9, 2025. Guests got an up-close look at North Carolina’s raptors—birds of prey known for their sharp eyes, strong talons, and amazing flying skills.



From the silent flight of owls to the piercing screech of red-tailed hawks, guests learned what makes birds of prey such formidable hunters. The presentation featured feathers, skulls, and even a demonstration comparing the sound of a turkey feather to an owl wing—revealing how owls fly silently to surprise their prey.



“Seeing how an owl’s eyes are placed compared to a hawk’s shows you how each bird is built for its environment,” said Mason Lee, a Pine Forest high school student who attended with his younger brother.



The session wasn’t just about bird facts—it was a call to action. Carver’s Creek State Park Superintendent, Colleen Bowers, explained how roadside litter, even biodegradable items like apple cores, attracts rodents, which in turn lure hawks to dangerous highway edges. Many birds are injured or killed this way; a sobering reminder of how small actions impact wildlife.



Highlights included learning about the Barred Owl’s haunting call (“Who cooks for you?”), the soft, fur-like feathers of owls that enable silent flight, and the quirky Mississippi Kite, known for sharing food with siblings. Guests even got to compare the actual chirping call of a Bald Eagle to the dramatic screech often misattributed in movies.



With engaging demonstrations, real-life examples, and plenty of questions from curious kids, the event brought nature to life under the shade of the park’s trees. As families left with new knowledge and a deeper appreciation for raptors, the message was clear: protecting wildlife starts with understanding it.



The Outdoor Education Program isn’t just about facts—it’s about sparking wonder. This summer’s sessions included past topics like Snakes, Skulls & Skins, and upcoming events like Learn to Fish on Sept. 13 and Campfire Basics on Oct. 11. Every program is free, hands-on, and open to the public, no registration needed.



“These events are designed to be hands-on, welcoming, and fun,” said Smith Lake Supervisory Recreation Specialist, AJ Guimont. “Whether it’s birds, snakes, or fishing, we’re helping families build stronger connections to each other and the outdoors.”