Human Resources Center of Excellence concludes latest N1 Seminar in Newport

Photo By William Dodge | (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) concluded the latest iteration of their N1 Seminar at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, August 1, 2025.



The four-day seminar, which ran from July 29 to August 1, covers the fundamentals of manpower, manning, and personnel programs, with a focus on integrating topic familiarization with practical exercises that expose students to realistic scenarios, preparing them to be effective N1 action officers upon arrival at their new commands.



"This seminar aims to equip personnel in N1 roles with the essential skills needed to effectively oversee Navy workforce management, staffing operations, and personnel administration," explained Capt. Jeff Morin, assigned to Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and one of the seminar’s lead instructors. "Programs like the HRCOE N1 Seminar create a continuous learning pathway for human resources professionals, ensuring they possess the fundamental HR expertise necessary to advance MyNavy HR initiatives and implement innovative solutions that directly impact the readiness of our warfighters."



The seminar, offered twice a year, has historically welcomed active and reserve officers from the Navy’s HR community; however, the latest iteration provided an opportunity for Department of Defense civilian HR professionals to attend, allowing for a more diverse range of backgrounds and perspectives.



“As a new civilian N1 overseeing military and civilian personnel, this course has provided me with a fundamental understanding of critical aspects of manpower and manning,” said Sandra Rosenau, who serves as the Director of People for the U.S. Naval War College. “I have a stronger understanding of how positions are funded and created, and how assignments and the promotion cycle factor into manning. Attending a course like this with uniformed service members has been invaluable to me; the Navy needs to do more of these integrated learning environments because the more we work together and educate each other, the stronger the Navy will be.”



As part of Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the HR community to further deliver expertise in defining, recruiting, developing, assigning, and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce.



“The HRCOE N1 course is a great course for HR officers new to the N1 environment,” said Lt. Bryson Kelly, who serves as the Regional Personnel, Manning, and Manpower Officer for Joint Region Marianas (JRM) J1. “It covers a broad variety of topics that are all extremely relevant to the HR profession and N1 role, regardless of command. Speaking from experience in the N1 at the operational side, and the non-operational side at JRM, the course would equip any individual going into those commands and environments with the base level of knowledge and understanding to set them up for success and allow them to build upon that knowledge with practical application.”



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.



Learn more about the Navy's HR community here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Officer/Pers-44-Staff-RL/Human-Resources/.



Learn more about CSS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.