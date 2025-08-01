Faith and fortitude: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates 250 years of U.S. Army chaplains

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Support Office hosted the 250th U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Support Office hosted the 250th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Anniversary Community Fair at Pulaski Park July 30 to commemorate the heritage of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The fair highlighted the Chaplain Corps’ role in supporting Soldiers, families and civilians by promoting spiritual readiness with tools for emotional and spiritual support. (Photo by Chaplain Peter S. Bahng, Religious Support Office) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Religious Support Office (RSO) hosted the 250th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Anniversary Community Fair at Pulaski Park July 30 to commemorate the heritage of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.



More than 250 community members attended the event, which featured historical exhibits, wellness resources, interactive displays and family activities. The fair highlighted the Chaplain Corps’ role in supporting Soldiers, families and civilians by promoting spiritual readiness with tools for emotional and spiritual support. It also celebrated the Corps’ mission, “for God and Country,” and cultivated connections between the community, local leaders and support agencies.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Chaplain Lt. Col. Ronaldo Silva opened the event and Chaplain Col. Andrew Lawrence, IMCOM-E Command Chaplain, served as guest speaker.



During opening remarks, Silva reflected on the Corps’ history, stating, “It’s wonderful to come together and celebrate everything this institution stands for.” He noted that over 3,000 chaplains serve across the total U.S. Army, representing approximately 110 faith groups.



The garrison’s RSO provides and coordinates religious services for the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities and supports the commander’s duty to safeguard free religious expression.



For more information about the RSO, visit: https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/religious-support-rso



