From Vietnam to Bethesda, Meet NAVFAC Washington’s Newest Navy Engineer

A Navy officer who once turned demolition waste into half a million dollars in savings has arrived at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, bringing his innovative approach to construction management at Naval Support Activity Bethesda.



Lt. j. g. Thu Tieu, joins the Public Works Department with a track record of transforming challenges into opportunities. He brings extensive experience from his previous assignment at Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE in Coronado, California, where he served as Platoon Commander for Alpha and Bravo Companies, leading 320 personnel across the unit’s two largest companies.



As Officer in Charge of the 2024 San Francisco Fleet Week Detachment, he led 17 sailors and five equipment units supporting Pacific Fleet’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. Additionally, serving as Public Affairs Officer, he produced over 100 social media posts and supported high-visibility operations including the EA-18 Growler salvage mission.



Prior to his naval service, Tieu gained three years of civil engineering experience with the Washington State Department of Transportation. His diverse background in both civilian and military construction operations positions him well for his new responsibilities at NAVFAC Washington.



“I’m always looking for more challenging and exciting work in the Civil Engineering Industry, and the Navy CEC’s goals align perfectly with that vision,” said Tieu. “I’ve heard great things about NAVFAC Washington from my colleagues, and the Washington D.C. area is a great place to live and explore.”



The officer’s philosophy is rooted in persistence. “Giving up is just one step away from success,” Tieu said, a mindset that has guided him through his transition from Vietnam to the United States and becoming a Navy officer. “I hope to contribute to the success of NAVFAC Washington by getting projects done on time, cost-saving while meeting performance and quality expectations.”



Tieu is fluent in both Vietnamese and English; he currently resides in Silver Spring, Maryland, and describes himself as a dedicated badminton player who hits the gym when he can’t get to the court.



“There are several goals I want to accomplish,” Lt j.g. Tieu explained about his new role. “Continue learning and excelling at my construction management job, getting qualified in Contracting Professional and Public Work Level I, and passing my professional engineer exam.”



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 07:22 Story ID: 545306 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Vietnam to Bethesda, Meet NAVFAC Washington’s Newest Navy Engineer, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.