Incirlik welcomes first dependent after nearly a decade

Courtesy Photo | From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, Kristin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, Kristin Campbell and U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Campbell, 39th ABW chaplain, pose for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2025. After nearly a decade, Incirlik Air Base has reintroduced its Command Sponsorship Program and welcomed back its first spouse to be stationed here since the hiatus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudoclan) see less | View Image Page

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye – After nearly a decade, Incirlik Air Base has reintroduced its Command Sponsorship Program and welcomed back its first dependent since 2016. U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Campbell, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, and his wife Kristin Campbell recently arrived on station July 29, 2025.



“We’re very happy to welcome the return of our first dependent to Incirlik,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander. “Over the past nine months, our team worked diligently to ensure the appropriate infrastructure and resources were in place to make this a reality. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand our Command Sponsorship Program and welcome more family members to Türkiye.”



This milestone marks the end of a long-standing restriction of the program, implemented in 2016, due to heightened security risks in the region. The initial directive resulted in the departure of more than 600 dependents.



“The return of dependents to Incirlik Air Base is the beginning of a renewed sense of connection and community,” said Jennifer Kuhlman, 39th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness chief. “This change is the first step in increasing morale, strengthening resiliency and fostering a deeper bond across all levels of the base. Every interaction is an opportunity.”



Members assigned to Incirlik AB will likely receive the standard 12-month unaccompanied tour, but can now apply for a 24-month accompanied tour to bring dependents 18 years of age or older. This change improves recruitment and expands the range of opportunities for those stationed here.



“I am very thankful to have [Kristin] with me; part of the way I serve as a pastor is we serve together,” said Campbell. “She’s not only my wife, but an asset to my ministry.”



“Two years together is better than one year apart,” Kristin added. “And if I can help other people [through this process], I will.”



Bringing back accompanied tours aims to reduce family related stress as well as improve the quality of life for service members. This in turn strengthens base continuity and leads to better relationships with our foreign partners. Additionally, the support received from Incirlik’s Turkish hosts during this effort aids in sustaining U.S. presence in the region. The return of dependents demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to its Turkish ally while emphasizing the importance of family and community.