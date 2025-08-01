Relámpago de los Andes 2025 Strengthens U.S.–Colombian Partnership

PALANQUERO AIR BASE, Colombia – Two weeks of high-tempo, multinational air operations concluded yesterday as the Colombian-led exercise, Relámpago de los Andes 2025, wrapped up across multiple sites in Colombia, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia.



The combined exercise was held in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility and brought together advanced aircraft, specialized crews, and joint mission planners to sharpen military readiness and humanitarian response capabilities. For the first time, RDLA merged two previously separate events: Relámpago, focused on air superiority and large force employment, and Ángel de los Andes, which emphasizes humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and combat search and rescue.



Nearly 300 U.S. Air Force personnel joined their Colombian counterparts in the Colombian Aerospace Force in flying together and against one another in simulated emergency situations, promoting seamless interoperability and mutual trust.



“This year marks the tenth edition of this important exercise, an achievement that reflects our shared commitment to interoperability [and] collective defense,” said Brig. Gen. Jaime Andrés Valencia Monsegny, Air Combat Command No.1 Commander, Colombian Air Force. “We are honored to work shoulder to shoulder with all participating Nations, and continue strengthening ties between our countries.”



The U.S. contingent included F-16 Fighting Falcons from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 315th Airlift Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, and an HC-130J Combat King II from the 71st Rescue Squadron, accompanied by Guardian Angels from the 38th Rescue Squadron of the 23rd Wing.



“Every single person here has done amazing things” said Lt. Col. David Estrem, U.S. Air Force mission commander, during the final U.S. mission brief. “We gained some incredible experience… we learned together and have become more prepared, more understanding and more capable of integrating with our allies to defeat any adversary.”



Training scenarios ranged from defensive and offensive counter-air operations to complex humanitarian missions. Aircrews and ground teams executed mass casualty evacuations, maritime rescues, and high-risk personnel recovery, integrating assets such as Colombian Kfir fighters and U.S. Air Force C-130s in coordinated operations.

One humanitarian scenario involved airlifting 50 simulated earthquake victims aboard a U.S. C-17 equipped with medical support systems. Another mission demonstrated rapid response to a downed pilot, with Colombian Special Air Operations forces and U.S. rescue crews conducting a water extraction by helicopter hoist.



Beyond the tactical training, participants overcame challenges in aligning procedures and bridging language barriers. U.S. and Colombian officials emphasized that RDLA is about more than joint missions in the air, it reflects shared values of democracy, sovereignty, and a commitment to protecting people throughout the Americas.



As the first aircraft began departing Palanquero Air Base, leaders from both nations affirmed that the relationships forged during RDLA 2025 will endure well beyond the exercise. The skills refined in Colombian skies will help ensure that when crises arise, whether in combat or in the wake of disaster, the United States and Colombia are ready to respond swiftly, decisively and together.

