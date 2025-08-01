Brig. Gen. Blanchard named interim commanding general of D.C. Guard

WASHINGTON — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, The Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, assumed the role of interim Commanding General during a Change of Command Ceremony at DAR Constitutional Hall DAR on Saturday, August 9, 2025.



Presiding over the ceremony was the Director of the Army National Guard Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, who formally transferred authority from the outgoing commander in a time-honored display of military tradition. The ceremony included the passing of unit flags—symbols dating back to the 18th century that once served as rallying points on the battlefield and now stand as reminders of allegiance and continuity.



Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie delivered remarks underscoring the modern relevance of the National Guard: "I believe the role of the National Guard is more relevant now than ever," said Andonie. "Modern citizen-soldiers and airmen must be agile and flexible, as demonstrated by our Guard members responding to missions at home and abroad. Brig. Gen. Blanchard is the right leader at the right point in our history to assume command of this great organization."



Blanchard took over as the Adjutant General (TAG) on March 1, 2024, overseeing the strategic leadership, readiness, training, and operational employment of both the Army and Air Force components of the D.C. National Guard. Previously, he served as commander of the District’s Land Component Command beginning Nov. 1, 2022, and has held other key leadership roles at joint training centers, the Army National Guard directorate, CENTCOM, the National Training Center, and the National Guard’s Professional Education Center. His experience spans from serving as a mortar platoon leader and infantry commander to overseeing training for hundreds of thousands of soldiers.



Blanchard grew up in Englewood, Florida, and earned his commission as an infantry officer in 1998 after completing officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia. Blanchard is a graduate of the Naval War College. He is married to Michelle Blanchard, and they have two children, Leland and Delaney.



Blanchard will serve as interim Commanding General until a permanent successor is appointed. The ceremony at DAR Constitutional Hall brought together military leadership, service members, families, and other distinguished guests to mark this pivotal moment in D.C. National Guard leadership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2025 Date Posted: 08.10.2025 10:46 Story ID: 545279 Location: WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Blanchard named interim commanding general of D.C. Guard, by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.