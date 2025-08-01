Soldiers from multiple engineer units associated with Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion train at McCoy in July 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers from units associated with the 389th Engineer Battalion, an Army Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers from units associated with the 389th Engineer Battalion, an Army Reserve unit, conduct operations July 18, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the battalion in various engineer units conducted work on numerous troop projects around the installation while also training on multiple training events. More than 200 Soldiers associated with the 389th deployed to Fort McCoy for two weeks of annual training during the second half of July 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Getting warrior tasks, weapons training, and completing troop projects were among the many things Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion and associated units did during their annual training in the second half of July 2025 at Fort McCoy.



The 389th Engineering Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Scott Lardinois said he appreciates it when his unit can complete some work for Fort McCoy and get their training done as well.



“(Fort McCoy) is a great facility for us,” Lardinois said. “You guys actually let us do construction and get after our combat side. So, we appreciate being here. We appreciate the hospitality.”



Lardinois said 389th troops, including many with the 411th Engineer Company, were training all throughout the post. The majority of troops with them set up their training operations from Tactical Training Base Valor on Fort McCoy’s North Post.



“Usually when we come up here we occupy this whole area … because we’re the only ones,” Lardinois said. “It’s a good area to train in.”



The commander said his troops completed combat training, and more, and also stepped in to support several troop projects on post.



Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW), said troop projects were numerous. They included constructing buildings at the Enemy Prisoner of War-2 training area, helping with a sidewalk project on J Street in the cantonment area, hooking up vacuums at the installation’s car wash, pouring concrete at South Post locations, hardening tank trails, running electrical lines at Pine View Campground, and more.



When looking at Army history, the history of Army engineering and engineering careers is deeply intertwined with the evolution of warfare and military strategy. History shows military engineers date back to ancient times, with civilizations like the Romans using engineers for fortifications, siege tactics, and road construction. The idea of a dedicated military engineering corps began to take shape in Europe.



During the U.S. Revolutionary War, engineers were primarily officers who had engineering backgrounds or had learned through military experience. They helped in constructing fortifications, bridges, and roads.



Engineering capabilities became critical in the Civil War for building bridges, roads, and fortifications. The U.S. Army Engineer School was set up to train engineers in field engineering, surveying, and fortifications at this time.



The role of military engineers expanded significantly during World War I. Engineers were responsible for trench construction, logistics, and bridging, with an increased focus on mechanical engineering and motorized transportation.



During World War II, engineers played a crucial role in combat engineering (building bridges, demolishing obstacles, clearing mines), construction engineering (building bases, airfields), and combat support (logistics, transport, supply chain operations). The Army’s engineering roles diversified, with significant developments in chemical, mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering.



During the Cold War, the Army's engineering capabilities shifted towards more advanced technological needs, including the development of nuclear weapons, missile systems, and communication infrastructure. Engineers, history shows, played key roles in constructing military bases, missile silos, and radar stations.



And since 1991, Army engineering fields have expanded to include robotics, cybersecurity, geospatial systems, and drones, with engineers supporting advanced military systems and infrastructure.



During the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, engineers were crucial in improving infrastructure, building military outposts, and clearing roads improvised explosive devices. The focus on combat engineers and construction engineers was significant due to the nature of the conflicts, historical documents show.



And every year, engineers come to Fort McCoy and complete projects while at the same time building the experience needed to be ready for possible deployment to complete work as shown in their history.



Morrow said he appreciates it every year when Army engineer units support projects he coordinates.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the post wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” Morrow said in a past news article.



Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil. Search history about Army engineers at



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.”



The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.” See more at https://home.army.mil/imcom.