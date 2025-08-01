U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer arrive in Norway for Bomber Task Force Europe

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and arrived at Ørland Air Base, Norway, on Aug. 9, 2025, to begin Ally-led training operations as part of the latest Bomber Task Force Europe.



The deployment empowers U.S. Air Force aircrews to refine tactics, increase flexibility and strengthen coordination with Allies by exercising and operating together increasing warfighting capabilities and readiness.



While in theater, the bomber aircrews will conduct a series of Ally-led training missions in complex, high-threat airspace. Aircrews will train on key elements of the find, fix, track and target process – honing the speed and accuracy with which bombers and fighters are able to act against threats in real time. As aircrews practice these skills, they simultaneously train against ground and air-based threats designed to deny their freedom to maneuver, requiring them to act decisively to counter threats and gain air superiority.



“This deployment allows us to train the way we fight — integrated with our NATO Allies, ready and adaptive,” said Lt. Col. Eric Alvarez, 345th Bomb Squadron deployed commander. “It’s about building experience and trust together, enhancing readiness, and staying sharp in dynamic environments.”



This is the 5th Bomber Task Force Europe deployment in 2025 and reflects the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to maintaining a ready and capable forward presence across the region.



For more information, please contact the USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs office at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

