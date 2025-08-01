3d MAINT Bn keeps 3d MLR mission ready

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion (3rd MAINT Bn), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), traveled from Okinawa, Japan, to restore and maintain tactical equipment in support of 3d Marine Littoral Regiment (3d MLR), 3rd Marine Division, following the regiment's deployment to the Philippines. The maintenance support mission, which ran from July 3–Sept. 1, 2025, ensured the regiment remained combat-ready for future operations across the Indo-Pacific.
"This mission shows 3rd MAINT Bn's ability to provide forward, adaptive, and rapid support anywhere in the Indo-Pacific," said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juancalos Velenzuelagallaro, an Arizona native and a utilities technician with 3rd MAINT Bn, 3rd MLG. "Fixing gear quickly after large-scale exercises ensures that units like 3d MLR stay in the fight. In this region, where threats are real and time is limited, maintenance is what keeps us lethal and ready."
The Marines were distributed across the regiment's subordinate commands to conduct technical inspections, preventive maintenance, and corrective repairs on a wide range of gear. The team, composed of motor transport mechanics, engineers, equipment mechanics, ordnance technicians, and maintenance management specialists, organized their efforts in support of 3d MLR.
"Our Marines performed phenomenally," said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Chasteen, an Indiana native and an automotive maintenance technician with 3rd MAINT Bn, 3rd MLG. "They relied on their training, stuck to what they knew, and got the job done. We came here to maintain gear, and that's exactly what they did, ensuring 3d MLR stays ready for the next fight."
