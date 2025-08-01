SGM Walker Achieves Third Place in TRADOC Instructor of the Year Competition

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) recently announced the winners of the 2025 MG Mary E. Clarke Instructor of the Year (IOY) Competition. This competition recognizes instructors who demonstrate a profound understanding and application of the Army Learning Concept, alongside exceptional skills in instruction, facilitation, and mentorship (TRADOC, 2025).



Among the distinguished winners, Sergeant Major-A IOY (SGM Lisa Walker) achieved a commendable third-place finish. This accomplishment reflects SGM Walker’s commitment to fostering a learning environment that advances the capabilities of Soldiers and strengthens the Army as a whole.



First-place winners in the competition will receive a U.S. Army TRADOC Commanding General Star Note and Coin, a Certificate of Achievement, and an engraved plaque during the TRADOC IOY awards ceremony at the TRADOC Senior Leaders’ Forum. While the date and location of the ceremony are yet to be determined, it is anticipated to occur in September. SGM Walker, as a third-place winner, will receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 (TRADOC, 2025).



The recognition of SGM Walker's accomplishments in the TRADOC IOY Competition serves as an inspiration to all Army instructors. Her dedication to the Army Learning Concept and her commitment to developing Soldiers are vital to the continued success of the force. Congratulations to SGM Walker on this well-deserved achievement.

