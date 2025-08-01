Stand Together | 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet assigned to 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participates in FTX—Panther during...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet assigned to 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, participates in FTX—Panther during Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 30, 2025. During FTX-Panther, Cadets put their training to the test to lead in various scenarios they may face when in combat, including assaulting objectives, ambushes, responding to contact and defensive operations, while learning to navigate the challenges associated with leadership in the field. | Photo by Sidney Lasley, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

By Sidney Lasley, Murray State University



FORT KNOX, Ky. — His eyes burned from the sleepless night, and every blink felt like a gamble. It was his third hour on security, and his body begged for sleep. Despite the struggle, Cadet Cannon Allen, Illinois State University – Central, 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, refused to let sleep win. His squad was counting on him, and he knew—somewhere in the shroud of darkness—another Cadet was fighting for him too. It was in these quiet moments, like pulling security at the field training exercise, that Allen was reminded nobody in his squad ever stood alone.



Cadet Allen was encouraged to join the Army by his wife who comes from a military family and serves in the U.S. Army. She recognized his strong leadership skills and outgoing nature as an important asset to any team. At Cadet Summer Training, however, Allen found himself isolated after unexpectedly switching units about a week into camp.



“I was at Charlie, 4th Platoon before I got switched to Bravo due to personnel shortages,” he said. “I went from making friends for five days to having to restart. Meeting new people is already hard, but being moved out of the blue made it harder. It felt like people were five days ahead. There were already friend groups, and I was kind of the odd one out.”



Allen, feeling like an outsider, was quickly put in a leadership position that forced him to connect with his peers. He noticed others’ strengths and began to delegate tasks based on his observations. Besides making him a more effective leader, cultivating these bonds made him feel more connected to his peers—giving Allen more confidence and trust in his team’s abilities.



“A team only works when there is trust,” he said. "The FTX tests us on tactics that we have learned in our past three years in ROTC, but the real challenge is putting all that together while working as a cohesive unit with people you’ve never met.”



Allen maintains that trust by constantly encouraging his peers and keeping relationships within the squad positive—aiming to keep what his squad named PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). A simple joke, he said, can make the difference in someone’s mindset.



Cadet Tegan Fry, University of South Florida, agrees that the FTX can be mentally taxing. The lack of rest and restricted recovery time tests Cadet’s ability to stay alert and positive despite all odds. However, she understands that the mission doesn’t stop because you’re tired.



“It’s a lot different from the classroom,” Fry said. “When you encounter difficult terrain, weather, and working with people who aren’t from the same program, things get more complicated. You’re never just relaxing. You’re still tired when you wake up, but you have to show up for your team.”



Fry believes that it is this shared struggle that unites her and her peers. Because each Cadet can fully understand what the other may be going through, late night talks or difficult conversations seem easier—and often necessary—for the team.



“If someone needs to talk to somebody about something serious, it’s important for them to know their teammates are there for them,” Fry said. “It’s like any other friendship. You do what the situation calls for whether that’s encouraging them or just being someone to chat with.”



It’s the friendships formed, Allen echoes, that make daunting challenges like the FTX seem manageable. He is grateful for his peers who welcomed him into their squad and have continued to encourage him throughout CST.



“Having that smile or good laugh makes this experience so much easier,” he said. “Even if you’re thrown into a situation where you may not think you can succeed, others will lift you up. You’re never alone in the military—there’s always somebody who’s going to be standing next to you.”