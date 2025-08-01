VX-30 enables first overseas Army Typhon launch in Australia

Photo By Michael Smith | A KC-130T Hercules assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 sits on the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Smith | A KC-130T Hercules assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 sits on the tarmac at Naval Base Ventura County. The aircraft was used as a surrogate missile platform during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, supporting the U.S. Army’s first overseas launch of the Typhon missile system. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith) see less | View Image Page

Before the U.S. Army fired a Standard Missile-6 from its Typhon system during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 16, a Navy aircraft from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 had already flown the mission as a silent rehearsal.



The modified KC-130T Hercules served as a surrogate missile, allowing ground systems in Australia to test communication, telemetry, and tracking before the real launch. Its flight provided critical trajectory data that enabled the Army’s first live Typhon launch outside the continental United States.



“We turned the plane into a fake missile,” said Nathan Stock, platform coordinator for VX-30. “They tracked us like they would track the actual missile.”



The Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force carried out the live fire days later, striking a maritime target with an SM-6. It marked the first overseas use of the Typhon launcher, known as the Mid-Range Capability.



“The deployment of the MRC and successful execution of an SM-6 live-fire against a maritime target is another significant step forward in our ability to deploy, integrate, and command and control advanced land-based maritime strike capabilities,” said Col. Wade Germann, commander of the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force.



The mission began with a short-notice request routed through U.S. Army Pacific. VX-30 was selected for its ability to carry long-range test equipment, modify aircraft quickly, and deliver both flight data and in-flight support from remote locations.



Sam Newcomer, a VX-30 engineer supporting the mission, said the Army’s Virtual Onboard Missile system was shipped directly to Australia. The squadron never had physical access to it until arrival at Nackaroo, an Australian Army training area in the Northern Territory.



“We didn’t even see it until we landed at Nackaroo,” Newcomer said. “It had to be sanitized and shipped ahead of us. We built everything to spec without laying eyes on it.”



That meant the team had to design the aircraft modifications using only technical data and part numbers. There was no way to verify fit, power, or interface compatibility before leaving Point Mugu.



“It had to work the first time,” Newcomer said. “And it did.”



To overcome Australia’s limited range infrastructure, VX-30 used the Satellite Communications Range Extension Aircraft Modification system, or SCREAM. Installed in 2024, the system enabled beyond-line-of-sight communications via Starlink and leveraged the aircraft’s existing power, RF, and GPS systems.



The SCREAM integration gave the Army a real-time link to the surrogate missile flown by VX-30. During rehearsal flights, the KC-130T validated telemetry connections and simulated the missile’s trajectory to confirm range coordination before the live launch.



“SCREAM proved its value in a real-world environment,” said Capt. David Halpern, commodore of Naval Test Wing Pacific. “It gave the Army a direct link to their surrogate missile across terrain that otherwise would’ve gone dark. That’s the kind of flexible capability we need in contested environments.”



NAWCWD’s Innovation Lab accelerated preparations by providing computer-aided design (CAD) resources to develop the adapter and plan its integration. Engineers used 3D-printed prototypes to verify the fit on the aircraft. Once confirmed, the parts were sent out for machining. That step saved time and helped avoid costly rework.



“Without the Innovation Lab, we probably would have been dead in the water,” Stock said.



VX-30 engineer Drew Hines designed the new antenna adapter installed on the modified aircraft. While the squadron had previously installed antennas on the aircraft’s skin, this was the first time a team engineer designed a custom adapter plate from scratch.



“Modifying the primary structure isn’t something we take lightly,” Stock said. “This one was actually pretty unique. It used two adapter plates stacked together to match the hole patterns on the skin and the antenna. It had to survive long-range flight over open ocean with no margin for error.”



VX-30 also relied on support from the Point Mugu Sea Range Airborne Systems Team, who built wiring harnesses and helped integrate electrical components into the modified aircraft.



In Australia, success depended on real-time coordination and leadership. Lt. Cmdr. McKenna Cox, officer in charge of the VX-30 detachment, led efforts to align mission timelines, aircrew planning, and evolving Army requirements on the ground.



“This was our first time operating in that part of Australia, so we had to figure out things like airspace, who to coordinate with, and how to stay flexible in a crowded exercise schedule,” Cox said.



From mission request to execution, the entire process took less than three months.



“We only started doing our own aircraft mods last summer with the first Starlink integration,” he said. “Since then, we’ve built the capability to take these requests and deliver.”



Cmdr. Barry Carmody, VX-30’s commanding officer, said the operation reflected the squadron’s technical readiness and commitment to joint warfighting.



“This mission showcased our aircrew and engineers’ ability to rapidly understand, plan, and execute test requirements, all while maintaining sharp focus on warfighting capability,” Carmody said.



For VX-30, the work reinforced the value of technical readiness, agile teams, and mission-driven collaboration. It also confirmed NAWCWD’s ability to deliver capability where and when it matters.



“The Bloodhounds will continue to conduct flight tests worldwide and integrate seamlessly with the Joint Force,” Carmody said.