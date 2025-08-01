NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville says farewell and...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville says farewell and following seas to Capt. Matt Bolls, former commanding officer, as he departs the Change of Command Ceremony August 8, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Capt. Daryl Wilson assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 2025.



Wilson relieved Capt. Matt Bolls, who will be reporting as executive officer to the director of the Defense Logistics Agency.



“For two years, I've witnessed something extraordinary—not just dedication, but transformation,” Bolls said. “To the Sailors and civilians, each challenge you faced became a stepping stone, every success a testament to your unwavering spirit. You haven't just made FLC Jacksonville the finest in the world. You've redefined what's possible when purpose meets passion. The legacy you're building will inspire generations of those who follow and Capt. Wilson now becomes the luckiest man on earth to be at the helm.”



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander of NAVSUP and the 50th chief of the Supply Corps, presided over the ceremony.



Wilson, a native of Tuskegee, Alabama, was commissioned through the Navy ROTC program at Auburn University and designated a Navy Supply Corps Officer in 2002. He has served globally on submarines and aircraft carriers, including USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS George Washington (CVN 73), and USS Norfolk (SSN 714).



“I am honored to rejoin such a tremendous team,” Wilson said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals of NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville across our 17 sites to ensure warfighters have the supplies and support they need, whenever and wherever they need them. People first, mission always."



His last operational tour was as Commanding Officer of LOGSU-3, supporting Naval Special Warfare undersea missions. Ashore, he has held key logistics leadership roles across NAVSUP, U.S. Strategic Command, and the Pentagon, and he last served as the Chief of Staff for Directorate for Logistics.



Wilson is highly decorated, including the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Admiral Stan Arthur Logistics Award.



Navy Reservists attached to NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville also participated in the ceremony.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville provides supply support services to fleet units as assigned and performs such other functions as may be directed by NAVSUP. Through NAVSUP transformation initiatives, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville has evolved from a local storefront operation with several remote regional sites to a unified and decentralized single point provider of supply chain and logistics products and services for all naval activities throughout Navy Region Southeast, from Texas to Cuba.