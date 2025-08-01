Fort Bragg Teens Build Confidence and Courage During Summer Ready & Resilient Week

Photo By Jason Ragucci | From zip lines, climbing walls, escape rooms and leadership drills; 25 local teens...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | From zip lines, climbing walls, escape rooms and leadership drills; 25 local teens wrapped up a dynamic, high-energy week as Fort Bragg’s Child and Youth Services hosted the Teen Ready and Resilient Program from August 4–8, 2025. The week gave high schoolers and college-bound students the chance to grow mentally, emotionally and physically; packed with challenge, teamwork, and grit. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC — From zip lines, climbing walls, escape rooms and leadership drills; 25 local teens wrapped up a dynamic, high-energy week as Fort Bragg’s Child and Youth Services hosted the Teen Ready and Resilient Program from August 4–8. The week gave high schoolers and college-bound students the chance to grow mentally, emotionally and physically; packed with challenge, teamwork, and grit.



“We created the Summer Teen Ready and Resilient Program because teens deserve tools that help them stay strong when life gets tough,” said Division Chief of Fort Bragg Child and Youth Services, Margaret Lilly. “Fort Bragg is serious about helping youth grow into confident, capable leaders.”



At the heart of the program was the Army’s R2 Performance Program, which focuses on mental strength and positive habits that help people handle stress and succeed in tough situations. Fort Bragg’s version focused on teens, giving them tools to succeed in high school, college, and life. Teens learned how to push through fear, solve problems as a team, and stay focused.



Many teens arrived unsure or reserved but left with stronger confidence, improved communication skills and a network of supportive peers.



“This program helped me feel more confident,” said Overhills High School student, Karrian John-Baptiste. “I made new friends and learned how to keep going, even when something feels hard.”



According to the Army’s Quality of Life Task Force, helping teens thrive is a top priority. The Army invests in housing, healthcare, youth programs, and family support — all to make sure Soldiers and their families have what they need. Programs like this show that Fort Bragg is making those goals real, right here at home.



“These types of programs help families feel supported,” said Lilly. “Teens get to try new things and build real skills, all in a safe and fun environment.”



One of the lessons focused on catastrophizing, when your brain jumps to the worst possible outcome. For example, losing your phone and thinking, “My parents will be mad, my friends will think I’ve ghosted them, and I’ll never get it back.”



Teens learned how to stop those spiraling thoughts using a tool called the PIIP Skill (short for Put It In Perspective). It’s a five-step process that helps you slow down, think clearly, and focus on what’s most likely to happen.



Here’s how it works:

1. Activating Event: What happened? (e.g., lost phone)

2. Worst-Case Thoughts: What’s the scariest outcome?

3. Best-Case Thoughts: What’s the funniest or most positive outcome?

4. Most Likely Outcome: What’s realistic?

5. Plan: What can you do next?



“We practiced with real examples,” said John-Baptiste. “It helped me realize I can control how I react, even when I feel overwhelmed.”



Instead of just talking about stress, teens faced it head-on. They climbed walls, solved puzzles, and worked through leadership challenges. These activities helped them practice emotional regulation, staying calm and choosing smart responses when things get intense.



“Our R2 mentors don’t just cheer them on during the program,” said Lilly. “They teach skills teens can use at school, at home, or when life gets challenging.”



For more information or upcoming youth programs, contact Fort Bragg Child and Youth Services at (910) 366-4730.



By focusing on teens now, Fort Bragg is investing in future leaders — helping them prepare for the pressure of high school, college, and beyond.



“Our community can support programs like this by spreading the word, volunteering, and showing teens that their growth matters,” said Lilly.