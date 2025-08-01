Team Charleston drives global readiness during DLE 2025

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Airmen from Joint Base Charleston recently supported Department-Level Exercise 2025, a U.S. Department of Defense-wide effort designed to enhance strategic readiness and interoperability across multiple regions simultaneously.



Throughout the exercise, Airmen from across the base provided swift airlift and logistical support to missions spanning the globe. Some of their specialties included logistics, civil engineering, fire fighting, safety, force support, religious support and maintenance to support the C-17 Globemaster III crews as they conducted aerial missions around the Indo-Pacific theater.



This effort brought together joint and allied forces, enabling effective mission execution as a joint force alongside participating allies and fellow Airmen.



“DLE 2025 and Mobility Guardian 25 provided the proving grounds for Team Charleston to quickly aggregate combat power and conduct tactical airlift while fusing interoperability with the combat air forces and our international partners,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 437th Airlift Wing commander. “Our crews, maintainers and support professionals are connected to combat operations more so than they have ever been.”



Airmen operated under simulated contested conditions to build the knowledge and skills needed to remain resilient and adaptable in dynamic environments.



“Every day, the 437th Airlift Wing Airmen are flying, fixing and supporting C-17 missions around the world,” McClintock added. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Airmen. From flying a record-breaking mission of over 40 hours to explode into theater, integrating with our joint and allied partners to enable DLE combat operations and remaining agile in the face of real-time mission changes are just a few examples of our Airmen punching way above their weight.”



That adaptability was on full display as religious support teams embedded with medical personnel to provide spiritual care and hands-on assistance throughout the exercise.



“Our role as Religious Affairs during the exercise was to provide religious support to multiple aeromedical evacuation teams and their patients,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Colby Felton, a chaplain assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing. “As Religious Affairs, we are multi-capable Airmen, assisting with patient movement, supporting the medical team and ensuring spiritual readiness throughout the mission.”



Joint Base Charleston’s role in DLE 2025 highlights the installation’s vital role in enabling rapid global mobility and supporting U.S. and allied operations worldwide.

