Rear Admiral Kavon Hakimzadeh Assumes Command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Rear Adm. Kavon "Hak" Hakimzadeh relieved Capt. James P. "Jip" Mosman by assuming command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard during a ceremony at the shipyard’s Trophy Park Aug. 8.



Hakimzadeh has assumed authority and responsibility for NNSY and its subordinate installations and activities’ personnel, equipment, and operations as the 112th shipyard commander of the historic naval shipyard.



In this role, he will lead shipyard modernization and adoption of advanced technologies to improve shipyard productivity to best meet the demands of the fleet.



Hakimzadeh recently reported to the shipyard as part of a new pilot program focused on improving the Navy’s overall combat readiness and ensuring mission success. The pilot will focus senior leaders on primary mission areas within NNSY’s large span of control, enabling improved performance in aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance.



As Commander, Naval Shipyard, Norfolk, Hakimzadeh, will report operationally to Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and administratively to Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Hakimzadeh graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in May 1992. He holds master’s degrees from Old Dominion University, the Naval War College, and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. He was also a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI fellow.



He has served in five Pentagon assignments including the Joint Staff (J-3) readiness division. He most recently was assigned as the commodore of NNSY following a tour as Commander, Carrier Strike Group Two.



During the same ceremony, Capt. Lawrence Brandon assumed command of the newly established NNSY Industrial Operations Command. As Commanding Officer, NNSY Industrial Operations, Brandon will work closely with Hakimzadeh while focusing on nuclear work and the processes core to shipyard operations.



Brandon’s naval career began in 1993 when he enlisted as an Electrician’s Mate in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Postgraduate School with Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Systems Engineering with a focus on Network-Centric Systems. Since 2013, Brandon has held several positions at NNSY including Deputy Project Superintendent, Business and Strategic Planning Officer, and Operations Officer. He served as Director of Aircraft Carrier Maintenance at Fleet Forces Command, Chief Engineer aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), and Maritime Readiness Branch Head at OPNAV N83. Most recently, Brandon was the Principal Military Deputy at the Industrial Operations Directorate of the Naval Sea Systems Command.



Following a successful command tour, Mosman will assume the role of Chief of Staff at Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC).



Since Mosman took command in June 2023, NNSY achieved its best performance in several years for a depot-level aircraft carrier availability with the early delivery of George H.W. Bush back to the Fleet in November 2024, as well as the completion of the Navy’s first inactivation of a Moored Training Ship, Sam Rayburn (MTS 635). These accomplishments add further credence to the importance of availability planning. Additionally, Mosman improved support to shipyard production personnel including issuance of individual toolkits to mechanics and establishing distribution hubs stocked with consumable materials used daily in ship maintenance, helping to ensure the nonstop execution of work.



NNSY is one of the oldest, largest, and most multifaceted industrial facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy, specializing in repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines, playing a critical role in supporting the operational readiness of the fleet.