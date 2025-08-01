Warrior Fitness Club boosts 331 RCS readiness

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — The 331st Recruiting Squadron, a geographically separated unit with 31 locations dispersed across four states, launched the Warrior Fitness Club, a voluntary initiative designed to strengthen the physical and mental resilience of its members while enhancing unit readiness.



The program encourages consistent physical activity through structured workouts, team challenges and real-time tracking using training gear provided through squadron innovation funds.



“We established the Warrior Fitness Club to restore and reinforce our unit’s warrior ethos,” said Lt. Col. Bryan J. Davis, 331st RCS commander. “As a commander, I’m charged with ensuring my team is physically and mentally fit to execute the mission. The WFC is one way we deliver on that promise.”



The club requires members to achieve at least 150 minutes of cardiovascular and strength-based workouts per week. Airmen who remain inactive for 15 days receive a courtesy reminder; after 30 days of inactivity, they may be removed and asked to return issued equipment unless granted an exception for personal or medical reasons.



Currently, 74 of the squadron’s 102 Airmen have joined the club, which is designed to be scalable, adaptive and inclusive.



“We surveyed current WFC members, and 94 percent report feeling more connected to the unit, and 97 percent see improvements in their physical fitness and mental health,” said Davis. “Those aren’t just statistics, they’re signs of transformation. When our Airmen feel stronger physically and mentally, we see sharper mission focus, healthier team dynamics and deeper engagement.”



In addition to promoting individual fitness, the WFC fosters camaraderie through monthly unit-wide challenges between flights.



Chief Master Sgt. Trent Branstetter, 331st RCS senior enlisted leader, led by example and logged more than one million steps, the equivalent of 551 miles, in July during the squadron’s step challenge.



“We’re spread across four states, but this brought us together,” said Branstetter. “Everyone, including officers, civilians and new recruiters are in on it. It’s fun, it’s motivating, and it proves we’re a team, no matter the distance.”



More than a fitness program, the WFC has become a unifying tool for the squadron’s 31 geographically separated units, helping members stay connected despite the physical separation. It also aligns with Air Force leadership’s broader push to improve force readiness.



“The Warrior Fitness Club isn’t just a wellness initiative; it’s a readiness strategy, " said Davis. “It’s proof that even in a dispersed, demanding environment, we can foster connection, accountability and warrior spirit.”

Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 Location: ALABAMA, US