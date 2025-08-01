501st Combat Support Wing opens medical aid station at RAF Fairford

The 501st Combat Support Wing marked a milestone in healthcare access with the official opening of a new medical aid station at RAF Fairford, cutting travel time for routine care and expanding support for Airmen and their families.



The ribbon cutting, held June 11, celebrated an 18-month effort led by the 422nd Medical Squadron and supported by several agencies throughout the 501st. The project aimed to increase on-site healthcare options for permanent party Airmen at RAF Fairford.



Previously, members often traveled up to two or three hours for basic medical services, such as sick call visits, vaccinations or minor health assessments. With the new facility, an independent duty medical technician can provide immediate care, make referrals and advise patients without requiring lengthy trips off base.



“This is about giving our Airmen more time to focus on the mission and their families,” said Col. D. Landon Phillips, then-501st CSW commander. “In some cases, we can now keep members off the road entirely. Whether it’s getting shots, being seen for a sick call or just asking a question, this makes a huge difference.”



The initiative began in 2023 when approval was secured for RAF Fairford members to be empaneled at the RAF Croughton Medical Treatment Facility. The second phase involved creating a dedicated aid station at RAF Fairford. This required refurbishing two dorm rooms, including one soundproofed space for mental health appointments, acquiring medical equipment, establishing an annual and five-year budget, and matrixing manpower from the 422nd Medical Squadron to staff the clinic.



Phillips emphasized that the team’s persistence was key to the project’s success, noting multiple leadership transitions during the process.



“You didn’t rush it. You did it right,” Phillips said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony speech. “Now our members and families will benefit for years to come.”



The facility is now fully operational, serving as a local point of care for minor injuries, preventive services and healthcare guidance, while maintaining ties to larger treatment facilities for advanced care.



Hours of operation:



Wednesdays: 0800 - 1100 & 1300 - 1500

RAF Fairford Bldg. 551, Rms 113 / 115



To make an appointment, call DSN: 314-236-8737 or Comm: 01280-70-8737

