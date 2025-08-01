621 CRW Integrates C-208B training with LZSOs

Photo By Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Severin, 818th Mobility Support Advisory chief of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Severin, 818th Mobility Support Advisory chief of weapons and tactics, and landing zone safety officer, checks wind speeds before advising A Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan piloted by a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 818th MSAS prior to taking off from a landing zone at Solberg Airport, New Jersey, May 20, 2025. The 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group coordinated training opportunities for both C-208B pilots and landing zone safety officers assigned to the 818th MSAS, and the 621st Contingency Response Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) see less | View Image Page

The 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group conducted a multi-faceted training event for Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan pilots and landing zone safety officers assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group and the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron.



The training event included bringing a contracted and privately owned C-208B to JBMDL, giving pilots assigned to the 621st AMAG and 818th MSAS an opportunity to operate the C-208B and conduct operations at landing zones, while also giving LZSOs assigned to the 621st CRG and 818th MSAS, an opportunity to train and maintain their currencies.



“A lot of great things happened out here this week,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Juan Nino, 621st CRG deputy chief of group operations. “We integrated with both the 621st AMAG and the New Jersey Forest Service to practice landing zone ops with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.”



The training with the New Jersey Forest Service was precoordinated to include fixed wing aircraft, but the helicopters were a last minute addition to the training. This showcased the ability for CR Airmen to adapt and utilize their skillset outside of military applications, while safely conducting operations.



“The squadron that is currently on alert for contingency response was also able to participate in the training,” said Nino. “This ensured that we are able to stay qualified and current through the duration of our alert cycle.”



As this event marked the first time the C-208B was flown to JBMDL, Airmen assigned to the 621st AMAG and CRG were required to find, identify and coordinate the use of useable airfields and landing zones within New Jersey that fulfilled the training requirements for LZSOs.



“We don’t get to work with the 621st AMAG very often, so it’s great to build up this community of ready warriors,” said Nino. “As we’re building partnerships, we’re identifying new training locations that can save us thousands of dollars every year.”