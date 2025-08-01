U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 visits U.S. Army Garrison-Miami

Photo By Kathryn Haire | Lieutenant General David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (third from...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Haire | Lieutenant General David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (third from left) visited U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami. During his visit he toured garrison facilities including a stop at the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation mural. Also pictured are LTC Kingsley C. Onyema (left), Brian K. Peterson (second from left), Nicole A. Trolio (third from right), Jose L. Torres (second from right), and Evelyn Garcia (right). His visit included updates on programs and quality of life initiatives taking place on the installation. see less | View Image Page

Lieutenant General David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 visited U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami on August 7, 2025.



Wilson toured the installation to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing service members and families. During his visit, Wilson observed the impact of key support services including the privatized housing project, Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM, and Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) facilities including the Child Development Center and fitness center.



FMWR showcased their recent Mission: Jump Possible event, highlighted upcoming community partnerships with Army Community Services, and discussed Child and Youth Services advancements through the Florida Purple Schools initiative.



Wilson also met with key installation leaders – Lieutenant General Evan L. Pettus, Military Deputy Commander, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM); Major General Julie L. Nethercot, Chief of Staff, USSOUTHCOM; and Brian K. Peterson, USAG-Miami Garrison Manager – to discuss quality of life initiatives on the installation.



“LTG Wilson’s visit to USAG-Miami and discussions with leaders at USSOUTHCOM highlighted both the successes and challenges in delivering essential quality of life services to our service members and their families. We’re committed to working collaboratively to address these challenges and ensure our service members have the support they need to maintain readiness and focus on the mission,” said Peterson.



Concluding his visit, Wilson underscored the importance of quality of life and service member support to maintain mission readiness. He highlighted the critical role of the civilian workforce in supporting the warfighter mission.



USAG-Miami, founded in 2001, supports USSOUTHCOM, and is part of the U.S. Army's Installations Management Command. It is responsible for providing quality installation support services, infrastructure, and force protection to support mission readiness for USSOUTHCOM, Special Operations Command South, tenant units, their service members, families, and Department of Army civilians. For more information about USAG-Miami, visit www.southcom.mil/usag-miami/