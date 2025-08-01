Staff in the Spotlight – Gunner’s Mate First Class William Boomershine

Meet Gunner’s Mate First Class (GM1) William Boomershine, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Boomershine has proudly served in the Navy for eight and a half years. His path to service was inspired by family legacy and driven by a desire for education, travel, and personal growth.



“My great-grandfather was a World War II veteran, and his stories about the Navy really stuck with me growing up,” Boomershine shares. “I always knew I wanted to join the military, but hearing about his experiences made the Navy the clear choice. I also wanted to pursue my education without the financial strain and have the opportunity to travel the world. The Navy gave me both of those things, along with real-world experience I couldn’t get anywhere else.”



Before arriving at RTC, Boomershine served with Naval Special Warfare Training Detachment-2 and was deployed with Coastal Riverine Group 2 Detachment in Bahrain. These operational assignments not only gave him hands-on experience but also shaped his leadership style and prepared him for the unique responsibilities of training and mentoring future Sailors as an RDC.



Recently, Boomershine’s division achieved Hall of Fame honors—the highest recognition a recruit division can earn. This designation signifies outstanding performance in all areas of training, including academics, military drill, cleanliness, and physical fitness.



“What I enjoy most about training recruits is seeing their growth,” Boomershine says. “Many come in without structure or direction, and by the end of training, they’re standing taller, thinking sharper, and moving with purpose. Knowing I helped that transformation happen is incredibly fulfilling. It’s a reminder that our work here has a lasting impact on the entire Navy.”



Despite his success, Boomershine acknowledges the challenges that come with the job.



“One of the biggest challenges is helping recruits understand that standards are non-negotiable—they are the foundation of trust in our Navy,” he explains. “Balancing discipline with mentorship requires patience and care. Another challenge for me is that my career has been mostly expeditionary and special warfare, so some of the core shipboard skills we teach here are outside my personal experience, which means I have to work harder to relate and teach effectively.”



Reflecting on his Navy journey, Boomershine recalls an early experience that set the tone for his career.



“I was assigned to a team for a mission on Christmas Eve, just two weeks after arriving in Bahrain. There wasn’t much time to settle in—I had to get up to speed quickly and be ready to work. That was my first real exposure to how fast-paced and mission-focused the Navy can be.”



This resilience, adaptability, and mission-first mindset are traits he now brings to the training environment at RTC, working to instill these same characteristics in every new Sailor under his guidance.



“To me, serving means showing up every day ready to give your best, no matter your role,” Boomershine adds. “I’ve gone from working with SEAL teams to teaching recruits how to march and maintain uniform standards. The mission may change, but the mindset stays the same. I take pride in holding the standard and setting the example wherever I’m assigned.”



Boomershine approaches both his career and personal life with that same clear purpose. That mindset of focus and balance carries over into his downtime, where he enjoys riding motorcycles to clear his head, tackling home improvement projects, and relaxing by watching anime.



Looking ahead, Boomershine is focused on both personal and professional growth.



“I’m weighing whether to pursue a CPA license or a master’s degree in finance, both of which will serve me in and out of uniform,” he says. “I’m also considering commissioning programs, and if that doesn’t work out, I’d like to return to the special warfare community as a chief. Regardless, I want to keep growing as a leader, stay focused on the mission, and prepare for a smooth transition when the time comes to leave the Navy.”



Boomershine continues to support the Navy’s mission, embodying the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

