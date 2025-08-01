Sgt. Ethan Templeton; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Templeton, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is recognized as the 2nd MLG warrior of the week for his outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to the mission at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2025.



Hand-selected for his proficiency in organizational and intermediate maintenance, “He became a tremendous addition to the headquarters team, rising to the billet of Organics Chief, a role typically held by a staff noncommissioned officer,” said 1st Sgt. Samuel Gomez, senior enlisted advisor of 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd CRR, 2D MLG.



“I take pride in knowing my work keeps our Marines mission-ready,” said Templeton.



Gomez went on to mention, "He takes every opportunity he can to share lessons on second echelon maintenance with his peers and juniors, leading [professional military education]’s and informal lectures about inventory control, publication control, and the way that maintenance and supply functions interact with each other.”



Beyond his primary maintenance duties, Templeton dedicates himself to the advancement of his Marines by serving as a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructor for Electronics Maintenance Company.



Templeton has conducted more than 88 hours of MCMAP instruction, resulting in five brown belt advancements, 15 green belt advancements, and 10 gray belt advancements. “Teaching MCMAP isn’t just about martial arts, it’s about building confidence and discipline,” he said.



But Templeton’s commitment extends beyond the company. Templeton has remained proactive in ensuring that Marines are trained to the highest standard and has coordinated with the 14th Marine Regiment to train over 40 incoming reservists during their annual two-week training this summer.



“His drive to develop others, coupled with his technical skill and mission focus, makes him a true example of the Marine Corps’ highest standards,” said Gomez.



“I want junior Marines to see that their growth and confidence not only build them as individuals but also strengthen the unit’s ability to accomplish the mission and uphold the Marine Corps standard,” Templeton said.



Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor who goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an exceptional service member.

