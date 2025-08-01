JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – On Aug. 11, Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s version of the new, free My Army Post app will go live, providing installation information in real time to service members, their families and other stakeholders.



Designed to replace the Digital Garrison App, the new MAPA, a user-friendly and tailorable installation app implemented by the Army, is already in use at 50 installations. Successfully pilot-tested at Fort Cavazos, Fort Meade, Camp Humphreys, Fort McCoy, Fort Moore, Fort Wainwright, Fort Carson and USAG Bavaria, MAPA is on track to be live at 63 total installations by the end of fiscal 2025.



MAPA, with a user-driven interface, provides improved access to a broad array of post-related topics, including visitor access, housing, dining, fitness, child care and youth services.



The publicly available app also serves the civilians, contractors and community stakeholders that support the Army.



App users are encouraged to provide feedback on helpful features and recommendations for improvement.



To download the app, scan the attached image’s QR code.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:58 Story ID: 545174 Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New, free Army app coming to JBLM, by Allison Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.