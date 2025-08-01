Soldier Spotlight: U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Lucas Mozes

Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Spc. Lucas Mozes, a military police Soldier assigned to the 214th Military...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Terron Williams | U.S. Army Spc. Lucas Mozes, a military police Soldier assigned to the 214th Military Police Company, Alabama National Guard, conducts a radio check while working shift on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, August 6, 2025. While on rotation, Mozes coordinates with the Romanian military police on a daily basis to ensure the base remains safe and secure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA – Meet Spc. Lucas Mozes, a military police Soldier assigned to the 214th Military Police Company, Alabama National Guard, forward deployed to Romania.



“I joined for the opportunity to come out here to a place like Romania and get to not only explore it on our own time, but get to work with many soldiers from different countries,” said Mozes. “Getting to work with them every day is something I'm a huge fan of.”



Originally joining the Alabama National Guard four years ago as a direct fire infantryman, Mozes reclassified to military police through Fort McClellan, Alabama in April of 2024.



Outside of the military, Mozes is a full-time student pursuing a degree in criminal justice at the University of Alabama, a rally car racer, and the vice president of a veteran non-profit organization. Combining his passion for helping others and rally racing, Mozes received the opportunity of a lifetime.



“During college, I was given the pleasure to help open, start, and run a veteran non-profit racing organization,” said Mozes.



The name of the organization is “The American Veteran Racing Organization,” and it provides veterans with the opportunity to participate in racing events to build a sense of camaraderie, accomplishment, and purpose.



“Ever since about a year and a half ago, we’ve been going out, trying to get veterans on the racetracks,” said Mozes. “So far, we’ve been able to help a lot of service members.”



As he remains dedicated to serving his community on the civilian side, Mozes holds these same values while in uniform. Every day, Mozes coordinates with the Romanian military police to ensure all personnel can smoothly access the installation. While on shift, he also verifies each MP working the access control point correctly performs personnel checks and vehicle inspections to maintain physical security.



“Working with the Romanian Army has been a good experience,” said Mozes. “We’ve learned a lot of things from them, and they’ve learned a lot of things from us, and that’s the whole point of this partnership.”



Mozes combines his learnings from military police training at Fort McClellan with the knowledge provided by the Romanians to better serve the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base community and keep all personnel safe.



During his first month here, he responded to a life-threatening emergency where an individual on base was having a severe allergic reaction. The incident required him to react quickly and make life-saving decisions. While under pressure, he administered two EpiPens and simultaneously coordinated with the Provost Marshal’s Office (PMO) to dispatch an ambulance to his location.



After he rendered sufficient first aid, the patient was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery, despite their heart stopping momentarily because of the reaction. With quick thinking, initiative, and personal courage, Mozes and his team saved a life, forever leaving a positive impact and proving his commitment to keep Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base safe.



“I wanted to come on this deployment to Romania because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Mozes. “I wanted to be a part of something that was international, I wanted to make an impact.”