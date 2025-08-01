Fort Irwin Firefighters Swiftly Contain House Fire, Rescue Cats

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin firefighters battled through zero visibility and intense heat to contain a house fire, rescuing two cats in the process.

On July 19, 2025, at 4:27 p.m., the Fort Irwin Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a house fire at 5287 Badger Lane, Apt. B. The fire, caused by unattended cooking, quickly filled the two-story duplex with smoke, creating hazardous conditions for both residents and responders.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the structure. Battalion Chief Shawn McEwan established command, while Captain Shawn Lenihan conducted a 360-degree assessment, noting the severity of the smoke and multiple vehicles in the driveway, suggesting possible occupants inside. With visibility reduced to zero due to thick smoke on both floors, firefighters donned their gear and entered the building, using flashlights and thermal imaging cameras to navigate and search for trapped individuals.

Despite the challenging conditions, the fire was brought under control within 17 minutes of the initial dispatch. No human injuries were reported, and two cats were successfully rescued. "Visibility was zero; smoke was down to the floor on both levels," said McEwan. "We used flashlights and thermal imaging cameras to find our way and locate hot spots." Fire Chief Bob Springer praised the team's efforts, stating, "The quick actions and teamwork of our firefighters were crucial in controlling the fire and ensuring the safety of our community." The fire was confined to the kitchen and dining room, preventing further damage to the structure.

This incident underscores the importance of fire safety. “Our first responders work around the clock to ensure the safety of not just our Army Soldiers, Civilians and their Families – but also for the surrounding communities that support us,” said Col. Steven L. Chadwick, Fort Irwin Garrison Commander. “We are thankful for their vigilance and perseverance in the face of adversity.” Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires, and the Fort Irwin Fire Department urges residents to remain vigilant while cooking. As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 2, 2025, residents should check and replace batteries in smoke detectors to ensure they are functioning properly – it’s recommended to do this safety check whenever daylight savings time adjusts.

