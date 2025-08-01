Shifting high-value thinking to performance

If you enter the front entrance of the 445th Airlift Wing headquarters in building 4010, keep straight, taking the first opportunity to turn right, there is an office occupied by retired Chief Master Sgt. Monte D. Snyder filled with 3D printed trinkets people of all ages can enjoy, a large bookshelf of self-help resources and memorabilia collected throughout his years in the U.S. Air Force – it’s not difficult to feel welcomed and intrigued about the unique items in his office.



Since November 2020, Snyder has served as the 445th AW’s Program Manager for Air Force Continuous Improvement and Innovation (CI2) and Air Force Lessons Learned programs.



The lead change agent is responsible for the overall unit improvement initiatives. Snyder must execute his knowledge of Air Force command structure, missions, programs and organizational relationships to include a thorough understanding of quantitative and qualitative methods/techniques and their application to analyze workloads.



Snyder said the benefits his position brings to the wing includes “providing data analysis, different perspectives on how processes are working and how to improve them, strategic thinking, innovative thinking, and using different tools to guide leadership to the best decision for the situation.”



Snyder serves as a mentor for the Rising 6 council, previously serving as the council’s senior enlisted mentor.



“I guide them, schedule, message and communicate their activities and needs to the wing as a whole, and [provide] leadership,” he explained.



Upcoming events present Snyder with some goals to tackle for the wing.



“A short-term goal is to resolve all the Unit Effectiveness Inspection findings/deficiencies, guide and assist [Airmen], and support the upcoming deployments.”



Looking forward, Snyder is focused on collaboration.



“Future long-term goals are to stand up a functional and value-added Innovation Cell for the wing, and partner with our host base for greater impact,” he added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:57 Story ID: 545156 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US