ACE: Forging Multi-Capable Airmen in the Indo-Pacific

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from Kadena Air Base, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, simulate a jungle rescue at Okuma Recreation Facility, July 15-23, 2025. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support while interoperating with joint force teams to project air power from multiple locations. (Courtesy Photo)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, alongside Marine Corps Air Station Futenma Marines, recently completed a joint Agile Combat Employment training event at Okuma Recreation Facility, July 15-23, 2025.



The multi-day exercise focused on one key goal: developing warfighters trained to execute critical tasks outside their core specialties in support of operations from austere, contested environments.



It came as a part of an ongoing Pacific Air Forces initiative to prepare forces for agile, decentralized operations in contested battlespaces.



“ACE is about building resiliency, establishing a battle rhythm, and empowering Airmen to think critically and act beyond their comfort zones,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Maysonet, 18th Wing ACE senior enlisted leader. “It’s real-time problem solving with the tools and training we provide.”



Participants included personnel from Kadena’s 31st and 33rd Rescue Squadrons and a Mission Ready Airmen team composed of Airmen from multiple support specialties. They were joined by pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and Marines from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, MCAS Futenma.



Throughout the week, the joint team tackled realistic and high-pressure training scenarios designed to simulate combat support in forward-operating environments.



One scenario involved a simulated mass casualty rescue: Pararescuemen pulled 14 mock casualties from the water, while MRA Airmen worked alongside Independent Duty Medical Technicians to transport and treat simulated injuries including broken bones, burns, and chest trauma.



The teams also executed base defense and Tactical Combat Casualty Care drills, conducting perimeter security, care under fire, and patient evacuation. Armed with M4 carbines and simulated ammunition, participants trained on close-quarters combat, defensive posturing, and medical triage under fire.



“The MRA team exceeded every expectation,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Espinoza, 18th Wing ACE MRA program manager. “They provided not only AFSC-specific expertise, but also vital cross-functional support in areas like communications, logistics, medical response, security, and contracting.”



By stepping outside traditional job roles and embracing cross-domain responsibilities, Airmen are expanding their capabilities and strengthening joint force integration. The result is a more lethal, flexible, and resilient U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific.



“Multi-capable Airmen are critical to ensuring Kadena can operate, adapt, and lead in dynamic combat environments,” Maysonet said. “Exercises like this ensure we’re ready – not just to respond, but to outmaneuver.”