51st LRS immerse families in readiness mission

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted a spouse immersion tour, showcasing different specialties within the LRS at Osan Air Base, Aug. 1, 2025.



Spouses and dependents visited the various specialties within the LRS to gain a better understanding of how service members operate on a day-to-day basis. This tour helps families support Airmen and increase overall readiness for Team Osan.



“We know our Airmen are ready when their families are ready,” said Jordan Jacobs, 51 LRS commander’s spouse and tour organizer.



The 51st LRS provides sustained and agile logistical support to enable total force readiness. The wide range of logistical operations–such as material management, distribution, deployment support and vehicle management–are critical to ensuring the base is ready to “Fight Tonight”.



“We are connecting families to the mission of the LRS,” Jacobs said. “We want to try and create pride in the squadron, especially within the families.”



The tour started with a brief introduction to the 51st LRS mission and mock-deployment line. They then transited to the individual protective equipment office where they learned about mission oriented protective posture gear and competed to don the gear as fast as possible.



Families then toured the traffic management office–seeing how equipment and supplies arrive and depart from Osan. After TMO, the tour transitioned to the fuels management flight to see how aircraft are fueled for missions using R-11 fuel trucks.



The tour ended with a visit to the vehicle maintenance and ground transportation sections to see the various vehicles Osan uses to accomplish the mission and how they are maintained, getting hands-on experience of a serviceability check.



“All the things we do every day can become repetitive after a while, but when we see our kids enjoying the little things–like looking at vehicles and going inside them–it brings us joy,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Milen Tapper, 51st LRS additional duty first sergeant.



Strengthening community ties and shared goals between service members and their families solidifies the support systems that allow Airmen to do the mission–defend the base, execute contingency operations and sustain the force.

