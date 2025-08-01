Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Tyreik Profit

Osan Air Base, South Korea – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyreik Profit, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 4, 2025.



As a part of Aircrew Flight Equipment, Profit is responsible for the inspection, maintenance, fitting and repair of F-16 Fighting Falcon flight equipment used by all pilots assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing. This includes aircrew chemical defense equipment, night vision goggles, F-16 Joint Helmeted Mounted Cueing System, oxygen masks, survival vests and anti-gravity garments.



“As the lead Aircrew Flight Equipment trainer for my entire flight, there are a lot of things that I do to make sure that we're catching up and staying on track with records to make sure that we're ready to fight tonight.” Profit said. “If our gear is not ready, pilots cannot fly. If our gear does not work, people get hurt. Our job has much effect on daily operations.”



Additionally, Profit and his team manage aircraft-installed equipment such as the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat II survival kit and personnel recovery parachutes. The Aircrew Flight Equipment is responsible for the continuation training programs for all flight equipment assets.



Apart from his daily work duties, he has committed himself to taking all resiliency trainer classes to be able to help people around him and to equip Airmen with the tools to navigate both personal and professional obstacles.



“I like to help the people around me,” Profit said. “If that means taking classes to get better resources of how to aid and help those around me, that's all me. And I feel like I contribute that very well to the Osan community.”



As a member of the most forward-deployed, permanently assigned operations squadron supporting operational flying units, Profit’s dedication to work and outstanding professionalism exemplifies the essential to the FW’s mission, projecting airpower and ensuring regional stability.



“Senior Airman Profit has a good foresight and is great at planning ahead. He will come up with plans that others wouldn't necessarily think of.” Staff Sgt. Gareth Stubbs, 51st OSS aircrew flight equipment assistance non-commissioned officer in charge stated. “He covers a lot of bases and without him we would be in a much tighter spot than we would like to be. So, he is taking care of the shop a large way.”

