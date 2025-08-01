SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Capt. Joel Albert Padilla

Photo By YOHAN AN | Capt. Joel Albert Padilla, a recent SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Capt. Joel Albert Padilla, a recent SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, previously served as the Construction Manager for the 11th Engineer Battalion. During his time in uniform, he led numerous troop construction efforts including projects at Camp Humphreys. Padilla is pictured promoting a fellow Soldier from second lieutenant to first lieutenant at the project site in December 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Joel Albert Padilla) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting transitioning service members, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) participates in the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program. The program offers service members the chance to gain real-world work experience as they prepare for civilian life.



Capt. Joel Albert Padilla, an Army engineer officer with an academic background in mechanical engineering and a master’s in engineering management, is one of the most recent participants in FED’s growing SkillBridge initiative. Now working within FED’s Program and Project Management Division (PPMD), Padilla is leveraging his operational experience in expeditionary construction to prepare for a career in civilian project management.



“Learning about FED’s mission and projects, especially their support for both the warfighter and the local community, has solidified my passion for engineering management,” Padilla said. “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be part of this team.”



FED’s SkillBridge opportunities span multiple fields from engineering, construction, and logistics to project management, public affairs, contracting, and information technology. Unlike a typical internship, FED provides SkillBridge participants the chance to work alongside a largely civilian federal workforce, experience the full project lifecycle, and receive direct mentorship from seasoned professionals.



With nearly 500 personnel supporting military construction across the Korean peninsula, FED is uniquely positioned to provide hands-on, impactful training to transitioning service members through the SkillBridge program. By opening doors to transitioning service members, FED not only supports their next chapter but also builds a stronger future workforce.



Meet Capt. Padilla

Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military?

PADILLA: I studied mechanical engineering and management at the University of Manchester in England and earned a master’s degree in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology. I was drawn to the Army because of the variety of specialties it offers—especially in the engineer regiment, where I felt I could grow both technically and professionally.



What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life?

PADILLA: Adaptability. When Murphy’s Law kicks in and a perfectly planned operation goes sideways, your ability to quickly reassess and adjust is what determines success. That’s a skill I developed through service and one that’s equally critical in the civilian workforce.



Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity?

PADILLA: In my opinion, this is the most important step a transitioning service member can take. It gives you direct exposure to civilian work culture. I learned about FED’s internship through coworkers who had great experiences here. My unit also held a professional development session with FED, and that sealed the deal for me.



What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship?

PADILLA: I’m currently working in PPMD’s Central Area Branch. My background includes expeditionary troop construction, so I already had exposure to project management concepts. I knew I wanted to stay in this field after leaving the Army, and this internship felt like the perfect bridge to that future.



What has your experience been like working for FED?

PADILLA: It’s been everything I hoped for and more. FED feels like a family. I want to give special thanks to my team in PPMD Central Area Branch and the engineers and construction representatives in the Construction Division. They’ve gone above and beyond to mentor me and share their knowledge. I’ve learned so much in a short amount of time and already feel like a valued team member.



How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals?

PADILLA: My goal is to become a program manager in the construction or STEM field. This internship has given me real-world experience and a firm foundation. Seeing projects move from concept to construction here at FED has been incredibly motivating.



What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program?

PADILLA: Communicate early and often. I reached out to FED months before my internship to get everything in order. Once you’re in, take initiative—go to meetings, ask questions, build your network, and shadow professionals to understand the day-to-day. Learn the civilian terms—even if acronyms sound familiar, they often mean something totally different here.



What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

PADILLA: The shift in communication style. Military communication is very structured and direct, while the civilian side is more collaborative. It’s a different rhythm. Also, translating military experience into civilian-friendly language has been a learning curve.



What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

PADILLA: Applying what I learned in the military to a larger, more impactful civilian setting. As a construction manager in uniform, I managed projects for the mission. Now, I see how those same skills can be used to build facilities that benefit not just the military, but the wider community as well.



Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how?

PADILLA: Yes. Seeing how FED operates—its mission, people, and the impact of its projects—has really strengthened my desire to pursue engineering management. Being involved in purposeful construction efforts, like building schools or barracks, and watching them come to life from planning to completion, has been incredibly rewarding.



For more information about USACE FED or the SkillBridge Program, check out the links below:



• USACE FED

• USACE Careers

• Department of Defense SkillBridge Program