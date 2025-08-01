KIRTLAND FITNESS CENTER LAUNCHES REVAMPED CLASSES TO BUILD STRONGER, MISSION-READY AIRMEN

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — In an effort to elevate military fitness and strengthen the warrior ethos, the Kirtland Fitness Center has revamped its group exercise classes to better meet the physical and mental demands of today’s joint force. The new schedule and course offerings reflect a strategic shift toward high-intensity, mission-focused training designed to build tactical agility, resilience, and combat readiness.



Using direct feedback from class participants and observing underutilization in the former schedule, the fitness center team saw an opportunity to innovate. The result: a series of high-intensity, mission-focused classes designed to build tactical agility, mental toughness, and functional strength.



“We wanted to tailor the classes to a military fitness focus and the mission,” said Emma Hamer, Recreation Specialist. “These changes were made to meet a real need. Airmen told us what they were looking for, and we listened.”



One of the standout additions is the new Combat Fitness Boot Camp, an intense group training experience that incorporates combat-focused movements, strength training, boxing, and team-based challenges. The goal: to prepare service members not just for physical fitness tests, but for real-world operational demands.



Technical Sgt. Michael Berish, Sustainment Services Interim Flight Chief, emphasized the forward-thinking nature of the new program as a response to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s vision for a more lethal and effective fighting force.



“We weren’t just looking at what fitness looks like today. We were looking at what it needs to be for the future force,” said Berish. “Our goal is to give our our men and women every tool to not only pass the test, but to excel, to lead, and to thrive in any environment. This isn’t just fitness—it’s readiness.”



The updated schedule reflects Kirtland’s commitment to developing resilient, combat-ready Airmen and Guardians. Leadership hopes the new structure will drive increased participation and reinforce a base-wide culture of strength and preparedness.



East Side Fitness Center: 505-846-1102

