Munson, Telemynd meet to Enhance Mental Health Access for Military Families

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center leadership and healthcare providers met with representatives from TRICARE affiliated virtual behavioral health service, Telemynd, in a meeting aimed at addressing the behavioral health needs of military families and retirees Aug. 5



“The brief was informative, and it empowered our primary care teams with the knowledge and understanding of a program available for their patients who may come to them for help. There was very good discussion among our teams and the presenters,” said Lt. Col. (Dr.) Reginald Trevino, Munson’s chief medical officer and internal medicine physician.



While overall access to care at Munson is good, the health center is currently experiencing limited mental health services for family members and retirees and is looking at all available options to help connect military families with the services they need. Through a targeted care model, patients may be vectored to other resources on post, like the chaplain; Military and Family Life counselors, and Family Advocacy, but Trevino welcomed the opportunity for the team to expand their knowledge of resources available through TRICARE.



The discussion focused on how Telemynd’s services could bridge critical gaps in behavioral health care, its integration within TRICARE and the Defense Health Agency, services for children as young as age 5, and a program overview.



With an increasing demand for mental health support among military communities, Munson leaders learned Telemynd has more than 1,300 providers nationwide and offers TRICARE-covered services without a referral for family members and retirees. Their services help reduce wait time, and optional, after-hours appointments provide added convenience.



Their ability to adapt to regional needs and streamline referral processes could significantly enhance the mental health support system for Munson’s beneficiaries.



The meeting underscored a shared commitment to improving mental health outcomes through collaboration and innovative care solutions.



Family members and retirees may request a Telemynd appointment by calling 1-866-991-2103. Telemynd will match patients with a therapist or prescriber who fits their needs and schedule an appointment.



This service is not intended for patients in a life-threatening situation. Call 911 for medical emergencies, call or text 988 to speak with crisis clinician.



As Munson continues to evaluate partnerships that enhance access to quality mental health services, the insights from this meeting with Telemynd mark a significant step forward in supporting military families and retirees.



Other virtual mental health services available for family members and retirees without a referral under TRICARE include Skytherapist, Teledoc Health and Doctors on Demand.



Beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth can learn more at TriWest Telemedicine Options https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/West-Region/Find-Care/Telemedicine-Options