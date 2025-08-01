Presidio of Monterey launches Antiterrorism Awareness Month

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Aug. 4, 2025) – Col. Dan Artino, Presidio of Monterey garrison commander and Col. Christy Whitfield, commandant of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center formally proclaimed August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month during a brief ceremony Monday morning at PoM headquarters.



The event marked the start of a month-long campaign across the Army to promote awareness and vigilance in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Leaders from both PoM and DLIFLC attended the signing to emphasize the importance of antiterrorism readiness across all organizations and personnel.



“Antiterrorism awareness is not something we do in August, it’s something we do every day and every month,” said Whitfield. “It’s the responsibility of leaders at every echelon to engage in this program, understand reporting procedures, and ensure our community remains proactive and protected.”



Artino echoed the need for ongoing awareness and shared responsibility.



“From an installation perspective, we assess threat levels daily,” he said. “Whether you’re faculty, staff, cadre, trainees, or garrison workforce, every individual is a piece of the larger puzzle. A threat to one is a threat to all, and it’s essential that leaders continue to drive these conversations throughout their organizations.”



The ceremony included remarks from both command teams, a brief overview of Army antiterrorism priorities, and the formal signing of the proclamation by both commanders. The event was coordinated by DLIFLC Security Specialist Glen Harrison and Installation Antiterrorism Officer Gene Koo.



Observed each August, Antiterrorism Awareness Month is designed to enhance community-wide readiness and ensure all members of the Army team understand their role in identifying and reporting suspicious behavior. The observance also reinforces personal security habits, information-sharing responsibilities, and the power of community involvement through reporting platforms like iSalute.



For more information or to report suspicious activity, call 1-800-CALL-SPY or visit https://www.usainscom.army.mil/iSALUTE.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 Story ID: 545076 Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US