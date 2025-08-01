Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Just Landed: August 2025 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Flying Training Wing:
    Master Sgt. William Clay – Wing Staff
    Master Sgt. Larie Mitchell – Wing Staff
    Maj. Stefan Wladyka – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    Michael Lafevre – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Maj. Kevin Sober – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
    Maj. Nicholas Torcivia – 703rd HS

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Staff Sgt. Anna Bonita – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Luke Floyd – 908th AMXS
    Airman 1st Class Shreinta Foxx – 908th AMXS
    Airman 1st Class Colleen Whitworth – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman Joseph Brantley – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Capt. Robert Kreiling – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman Basic Paris Roberson – 25th APS
    Staff Sgt. Zachary Russell – 25th APS
    Senior Airman Brandon Schrader – 25th APS
    Airman 1st Class Cariann Wilkes – 25th APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Senior Airman Kenneth Davis

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:17
    Story ID: 545073
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Landed: August 2025 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers
    Just Landed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download