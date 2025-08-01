Just Landed: August 2025 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing:
Master Sgt. William Clay – Wing Staff
Master Sgt. Larie Mitchell – Wing Staff
Maj. Stefan Wladyka – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Michael Lafevre – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Maj. Kevin Sober – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Maj. Nicholas Torcivia – 703rd HS
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Anna Bonita – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Luke Floyd – 908th AMXS
Airman 1st Class Shreinta Foxx – 908th AMXS
Airman 1st Class Colleen Whitworth – 908th Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Joseph Brantley – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Capt. Robert Kreiling – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman Basic Paris Roberson – 25th APS
Staff Sgt. Zachary Russell – 25th APS
Senior Airman Brandon Schrader – 25th APS
Airman 1st Class Cariann Wilkes – 25th APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Senior Airman Kenneth Davis
