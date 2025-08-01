Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Hyden, Kentucky

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Rodger E. Fields, 20, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 14 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden, Kentucky. Maggard Brothers Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Fields was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 1, 1950 during the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Rowland on May 15, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Maggard Brothers Funeral Home, 606-436-2175.

