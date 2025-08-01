FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pvt. Herbert E. McLaughlin, 31, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 9 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, Wisconsin. Swedburg Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



During World War II, McLaughlin was assigned to Headquarters Squadron, 17th Air Group at Hickam Airfield on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. On. Dec. 7th, 1941, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese aircraft expanded to Hickam Field, targeting U.S. aircrafts, ships, barracks, supply buildings, and the base chapel. The attack lasted four hours. McLaughlin was reportedly killed during this time.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for McLaughlin on Dec. 17, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify McLaughlin, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4190499/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-mclaughlin-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Swedburg Funeral Home, 715-526-2631.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 15:24 Story ID: 545049 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: SHAWANO, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Shawano, Wisconsin, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.