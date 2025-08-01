U.S. Army Takes the Stage at Musikfest 2025: Bethlehem Soldiers inspire and connect with thousands

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | A crowd gathers around the Army’s larger-than-life, light-up boombox at Musikfest...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | A crowd gathers around the Army’s larger-than-life, light-up boombox at Musikfest 2025. The eye-catching display offers photo ops for festivalgoers, while the nearby Army tent rewards participants with swag for completing fun, fitness-themed challenges, bringing energy, engagement, and a taste of Army life to the celebration. see less | View Image Page

Bethlehem, Pa. – Musikfest 2025 was more than just a music festival this year, it became a powerful celebration of service, strength, and community, as the U.S. Army took center stage during the 42nd annual event in the heart of Lehigh Valley.



From August 1 to August 10, Soldiers from the Bethlehem Recruiting Station brought high energy and Army spirit to the festival grounds, delivering an interactive experience into Army life. Positioned at the heart of the action, the Army’s eye-catching booth featured a giant illuminated boombox, drawing in thousands of curious attendees eager to learn more about the Army’s mission and opportunities.



Festivalgoers lined up to test their strength on the popular boxing machine, sparking friendly competition and plenty of shareable moments on social media. From pull-up bars and weighted challenges to timed events, the area was full of action as Soldiers teamed up with visitors of all ages to showcase the strength, focus, and teamwork behind Army service. Those who stepped up to the challenge got to walk away with Army swag of their choice, t-shirts, towels, portable speakers, and more, making each effort feel like a win.



“Musikfest is a great opportunity for us to be out in the community, not just as Soldiers, but as members of the community. Our team looks forward to it every year,” said 1st. Sgt. Erik Betlaf, Lehigh Valley Company, “It gives us the chance to have honest conversations, answer questions, and highlight the opportunities the Army can offer. It’s about building real connections with the people we serve.”



Adding to the excitement, the Army National Guard took the stage, performing live for thousands of concertgoers. Throughout the 10-day event, Soldiers from the Bethlehem Recruiting Station were on hand daily to speak with attendees about career paths, education benefits, and opportunities across the active-duty Army and Army Reserve.

A major hit with the crowd was the chance to win prizes, including four tickets to see country music star and multi-platinum artist Jordan Davis live in concert, underscoring the Army’s commitment to creating positive, community-focused experiences.



Bethlehem Soldiers stood proudly alongside families, veterans, and individuals exploring what it means to serve. Whether inspiring a future generation of Soldiers, challenging attendees to beat Staff Sgt. Trey Turpin’s unbeatable high score on the boxing machine or offering clear guidance on how to turn Army benefits into a college degree, the team showed up ready, motivated, approachable, and always mission focused.



Think you’ve got what it takes to beat Staff Sgt. Turpin’s high score or ready to learn how the Army can help you reach your goals? Stop by the Bethlehem Recruiting Station in Lehigh Valley or visit www.goarmy.com to start your journey!