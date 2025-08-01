Jackson goes back to school

Fort Jackson welcomed students back for the new school year with a colorful run and celebrations at each school.



The back-to-school festivities began Aug. 2 with Child, Youth Services annual color run and kicked off in earnest when schools officially opened their doors to students, Aug. 4.



The run was a one-mile fun run around the perimeter of the Youth Sports Complex where runners were doused with color as they passed by.



The festival was “just to kick the kids off on a positive note back to school,” said Darius Lane, Youth Services Sports coordinator.



“It’s a great end of the season, end of summer and something to give them something to do before they go back to school,” he said. “It’s a good positive event. We are out here promoting school and doing something cool for families.”



The event featured not only the run but had other activities as well. There were field games, bounce houses, free school supplies and even the Fort Jackson Fire Department made an appearance.



The run was the last before school started.



Cars lined up at C.C. Pinckney and Pierce Terrace elementary school’s as parents escorted their students to the first day of the new school year.

They were greeted by members of the Fort Jackson garrison team including Col. David Gaugush, at Pierce Terrace, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula, at C.C. Pinckney.



Musicians from the 282d Army Band even were there to add to the ambiance as was McGruff the Crime Dog.



“I am filled with excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to serve our incredible students, families, and staff here at Fort Jackson,” said Dr. Taminika “Tammy” Shadd, Pinckney principal. “This year, our school community is united under a single, powerful word that captures our shared purpose and passion: elevate.”



To elevate means more than just rising, it means lifting each other up, reaching higher with intention, and creating an environment where every student can thrive, Shadd said.



“As a school serving military-connected families, we understand the unique challenges and strengths that come with this lifestyle,” she said. “Our mission is to provide stability, excellence, and a sense of belonging for every child who walks through our doors. We are committed to fostering a culture of high expectations, meaningful relationships, and purposeful growth.”



On the Pierce Terrace Elementary School website, Principal Robert Batty wrote his school is “a true community school that offers a warm welcome to all students and parents. We are committed to helping every student realize their potential by promoting high academic achievement for all.”

