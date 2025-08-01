A. T. Augusta Military Medical Center's Back to School and Sports Physical Rodeos Provide Critical Support to Over 1400 Military Families

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (August 7, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its recent Back to School and Sports Physical Rodeos, offering vital medical services to over 1400 young patients preparing to embark on a new school year. Held within the Pediatrics clinic, this event underscores ATAMMC's commitment to the health and well-being of military families through proactive and organized healthcare initiatives.



This year’s rodeos ensured that children, ages 5-18, received essential school forms and immunizations, significantly alleviating the logistical burden for families, particularly those navigating permanent change of station (PCS) moves. The streamlined process developed through the collaboration of providers in the Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Sports Medicine clinics exemplifies the innovative approach ATAMMC takes to meet the unique needs of its beneficiaries.



“Approximately 1400 patients from ATAMMC Pediatrics, Family Medicine, as well as those from Fairfax, Dumfries, and Quantico were seen during the Rodeos,” stated Dr. Seema Nadkarni, Pediatric Staff Physician. “Given the limited appointment availability, I believe that this was the most effective solution to assist our patients in getting enrolled for school, while also ensuring they could complete their sports physicals on time for tryouts and conditioning.”



The annual rodeos not only highlight the continuity of care at ATAMMC but also reflect the center's adaptability and commitment to delivering quality services to military families. This year's event demonstrated a significant increase in patient volume, indicating a growing demand for these essential services and reinforcing the importance of continuing this initiative in the future.



As ATAMMC strives to maintain high standards of care, service members are encouraged to schedule well-child checks and medication refills with their primary care providers. The medical center remains dedicated to enhancing healthcare accessibility and ensuring the welfare of those entrusted to its care.



For more information about ATAMMC and its services, please visit https://belvoirhospital.tricare.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:11 Story ID: 545030 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A. T. Augusta Military Medical Center's Back to School and Sports Physical Rodeos Provide Critical Support to Over 1400 Military Families, by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.