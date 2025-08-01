Middle East District Shines with Army Star Safety Award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District celebrated its achievement as the fifth USACE district to earn the Army’s highest safety recognition, the Army Safety and Occupational Health (SOH) Star, during a ceremony in Winchester, Va. on Tuesday. The achievement reflects USACE's commitment to delivering quality projects safely, on time, and within budget, true to the spirit of "Essayons."



The SOH Star, recognized formally by a flag presented to the unit that earns it, is awarded to a unit after they have demonstrated several years of sustained commitment to creating and maintaining both a safe workplace and a strong commitment to safety from the workforce.



The event, began with an invocation by Chaplain Col. Jason R. Lorenzen, who likened the new safety honor to a guiding star, “testifying to the diligence and dedication” of the district’s workforce.



The presence of senior Army and USACE leaders, including speakers Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health, and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, USACE Deputy Commanding General, underscored the significance of this achievement, reflecting the importance the Army places on fostering a strong, enduring safety culture across the force.



Borman commended the district for years of sustained commitment since 2018, noting that the milestone reflects not only compliance but “a complete cultural shift toward safety.” She challenged the team to share lessons learned with other Army organizations.



Col. Christopher Klein, Middle East District Commander, highlighted the contributions of past and present safety leaders, including former Chief of Safety Kevin Raposa and current Chief of Safety Vanessa Matheny, who “pushed the district through the final stretch” of the assessment process. Klein recognized safety experts and field office safety champions who uphold standards across projects spanning multiple countries, cultures, and extreme environments.



Colloton praised the district’s ability to maintain safety in some of the world’s most challenging operational conditions, from extreme heat to complex logistical environments.



“You are not just building infrastructure, you are building trust with our partners while putting people first,” she said.



Following the unveiling of the Army Star flag, Colloton presented the Chief of Engineers Safety Award of Excellence for FY24 to Matheny on behalf of the district. The award recognizes the Middle East District’s integration of safety into daily work for civilian employees, service members, local nationals, and contractors, both at home and overseas.



Matheny credited the district’s success to “everyone,” especially safety champions in the field, and pledged to continue a proactive approach.



The ceremony closed with the singing of the Army and Engineer songs, marking not an end but a continuation of the district’s safety journey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:08 Story ID: 545029 Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Middle East District Shines with Army Star Safety Award, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.