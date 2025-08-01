NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Water Treatment Plant Upgrades at Naval Station Great Lakes

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Joseph J. Henderson & Son Inc., Gurnee, Illinois, a $25,339,799 firm-fixed-price contract for water treatment plant repair and replacement at Naval Station Great Lakes, Great Lakes, Illinois.



Work is anticipated to be completed by August 2028.



Fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,339,799 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with three offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-0005).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



