Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA Security Conference for DOD Offers Exclusive Army Breakout Session

    Virtual DCSA Security Conference for DOD

    Photo By Caroline Thomas | Mission and Security Integration: Safeguarding the Future... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Story by Amber Vincent 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    QUANTICO, Va. – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is partnering with the U.S. Army to host an exclusive breakout session on Aug. 28 at the conclusion of the DCSA Security Conference for Department of Defense (DOD).

    The three-day virtual conference held Aug. 26-28, focuses on mission and security integration, bringing together thousands of security professionals across DOD, before wrapping up with a breakout session offered to individuals affiliated with the U.S. Army.

    Breakout session discussion topics were curated by the U.S. Army to include continuous transformation, personnel security, continuous vetting, insider threat, foreign disclosure and more.

    Registration sites are active for both the DCSA Security Conference for DOD and the U.S. Army Breakout Session. Full conference details and registration information can be found here.

    Army affiliates with a .mil, .edu, or .gov e-mail address are invited to sign up for the breakout session by registering via this DCSA Center for Development of Security Excellence webpage (copy and paste URL):

    https://cdse-events.acms.com/content/connect/c1/7/en/events/event/shared/149812344/event_landing.html?sco-id=149651688&_charset_=utf-8

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:55
    Story ID: 545022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA Security Conference for DOD Offers Exclusive Army Breakout Session, by Amber Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Virtual DCSA Security Conference for DOD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Insider Threat
    DCSA
    Continuous Vetting
    Foreign Disclosure
    Security
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download