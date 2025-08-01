DCSA Security Conference for DOD Offers Exclusive Army Breakout Session

QUANTICO, Va. – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is partnering with the U.S. Army to host an exclusive breakout session on Aug. 28 at the conclusion of the DCSA Security Conference for Department of Defense (DOD).



The three-day virtual conference held Aug. 26-28, focuses on mission and security integration, bringing together thousands of security professionals across DOD, before wrapping up with a breakout session offered to individuals affiliated with the U.S. Army.



Breakout session discussion topics were curated by the U.S. Army to include continuous transformation, personnel security, continuous vetting, insider threat, foreign disclosure and more.



Registration sites are active for both the DCSA Security Conference for DOD and the U.S. Army Breakout Session. Full conference details and registration information can be found here.



Army affiliates with a .mil, .edu, or .gov e-mail address are invited to sign up for the breakout session by registering via this DCSA Center for Development of Security Excellence webpage (copy and paste URL):



https://cdse-events.acms.com/content/connect/c1/7/en/events/event/shared/149812344/event_landing.html?sco-id=149651688&_charset_=utf-8

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:55 Story ID: 545022 by Amber Vincent