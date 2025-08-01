Future service members swear in at SMD Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking to be a part of something bigger than themselves, 30 future Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen raised their right hands and pledged to defend the nation.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command administered the oath of enlistment to these young men and women, Aug. 6, in the South Hall of Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.



USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley said the recruits’ call to serve is a testament to their commitment to defend this great country.



“It is an honor to be a part of this ceremony,” Foley said. “To see these young men and women answer the call to serve is truly inspiring. They are an integral part of our current forces and they are the future of the armed forces and nation.



“They are a reflection of their family and friends who motivated them to succeed in life and now the military will continue on their next mission,” he added. “We are proud of each and every one of them and look forward to what they will accomplish in the future.”



The future members of the Army, Navy and Air Force include high school seniors and recent graduates of Tennessee Valley high schools, as well as some who call home further away.



The three Air Force recruits who took the oath are: Khani Chilufya, Isaiah Sanders and Stacyus Simpson.



Navy recruit Pearl Smithers said she joined the military is a chance to grow personally and follow the path of those who have served before.



“I wanted to improve myself as a person and a leader,” Smither said. “The Navy is a great way to serve my country and see the world. My family served in the Navy before me and I hope to make them proud.



“If anyone is thinking about joining the military, they should go ahead and do it,” she added.



Army recruit Alex Jackson said he joined the Army to better himself and grow as a leader.



“Being in the Army is something I have wanted to do for a long time,” Jackson said. “Carrying on the tradition of serving in the Army is one of the highest honors you can do.



“Tonight’s ceremony is something I will never forget,” he added. “To have generals and other military members here to see us swear-in to the military is not something that happens every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:45 Story ID: 545021 Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future service members swear in at SMD Symposium, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.