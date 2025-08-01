Ready now, built to win: Eastern Nexus 2025 tests 439th AW combat skills

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – The sun rose over the flight line and temperatures climbed while Airmen loaded gear, secured communications equipment, and completed their final pre-mission checks.



This wasn’t just another training drill. This was Eastern Nexus 2025.



Eastern Nexus is a biennial combat readiness exercise, hosted by the 439th Airlift Wing, and designed to test members on their ability to perform their specialty’s technical skills in a simulated degraded and contested environment.



The multi-day exercise involved more than 300 total force Airmen and Soldiers, with approximately 300 deploying in-place to Westover Air Reserve Base’s Dogpatch training area, July 24-27. Additional teams operated out of Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, Mass. and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, each simulating a forward operating base in contested conditions. These locations served as proving grounds for the wing’s ability to generate, employ, and sustain operations under stress.



Each unit developed inspection plans based on its mission essential tasks, or METs. Throughout the exercise, Wing Inspection Team members and Inspector General Inspections staff evaluated whether units successfully performed their METs and were prepared to accomplish its assigned mission for real-world response.



Unlike traditional training scenarios, Eastern Nexus 2025 placed Airmen and Soldiers in unpredictable situations, which reflect focus on readiness and joint force integration, ensuring Airmen and Soldiers are Ready Now to respond anytime, anywhere. Participants from the 439th AW partnered with the U.S. Army's 304th Transportation Company to navigate communication breakdowns, logistical constraints, and rapidly shifting mission sets, further demonstrating how joint service cooperation is a powerful total force combat multiplier.



“One of our biggest goals at Westover is to build relationships with units across New England and strengthen our regional readiness,” said Chuck Carlin, 439th Airlift Wing director of plans and exercises. “This exercise gives our Airmen the chance to build confidence by getting their hands dirty in a real-world setting.”



From civil engineers and medics to aerial porters and defenders, units demonstrated how they function under pressure without step-by-step direction, relying on their training, experience, and wingmen to respond to dynamic situations.



Whether managing communication blackouts, securing remote sites, or stabilizing simulated casualties, Airmen were tested not just on their technical skills but on their ability to work as a team.



“The joint force team brought a level of leadership, operational expertise, and security mindset that stood out,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Kennedy, noncommissioned officer in charge with the 439th Civil Engineer Squadron and Wing Inspection Team member, who worked at the tactical combat casualty care litter build station in the Dogpatch area. “They brought energy and action to every challenge, and their teamwork really pushed the mission forward.”



For leadership, that mindset is exactly what the readiness exercise was designed to foster.



“Eastern Nexus 2025 highlights how every Airman plays a critical role in mission success and ensures we remain ready for any challenge that comes our way,” said Col. Amy Tullis, 439th Airlift Wing deputy commander.



Eastern Nexus may be complete, but the lessons learned will continue to shape how Team Westover prepares for the fight ahead—developing confident, capable Airmen who are ready now and built to win in any domain.

