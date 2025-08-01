Sustainment soldiers sharpen convoy protection skills in Poland

Photo By Sgt. James Larimer | U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Larimer | U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division return from the range in their mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles as Soldiers from the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, prepare to enter the range during a convoy protection platform gunnery at Karliki, Poland, July 29, 2025. The continuous rotation of units ensured all assigned personnel completed their gunnery qualification requirements during the training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KARLIKI, Poland – When U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lissette Sandoval began planning a convoy protection platform gunnery range for sustainment soldiers in Poland, she understood it would be more than just weapons training, it would also serve as a comprehensive logistics exercise that tested her unit's ability to coordinate, supply and sustain complex operations.



"One of the biggest logistical challenges was coordinating movement from Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, to Camp Aachen, Germany, in order to utilize the virtual training center for Table 2 training," said Sandoval, provost marshal for the Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Muleskinner, who served as the range officer in charge. "That required extensive planning, synchronization and transportation resources."



The July 27-28 convoy protection platform gunnery qualification at Karliki, Poland, served as the culminating event of a months-long training pipeline. It took soldiers through drivers training, weapons training and virtual gunnery training before bringing together personnel from multiple sustainment units to test their ability to engage targets while operating crew-served weapons from mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles.



For sustainment units, this training fills a critical gap between their primary logistics mission and the reality of operating in contested environments.



"Sustainment units play a critical role in supporting combat operations, and their convoys often operate in environments where threats are present," Sandoval explained. "This training ensures that our soldiers know how to defend themselves and protect critical supply assets if they encounter hostile action."



Staff Sgt. Jayden Hollis, the master gunner, DSB, 1AD, emphasized that successful qualification requires more than just marksmanship skills.



"Gun teams must show proficiency in weapons handling, communication, target engagement, and movement under control to meet all convoy protection platform gunnery qualification standards," Hollis said.



The range tested crews on M240B machine guns and M2 machine guns, with each team member having distinct responsibilities. Truck commanders served as overall leaders executing fire commands, while gunners engaged targets and drivers maintained platform mobility during engagements.



Target detection and identification, crew communication and coordination, and engagement timing and accuracy were among the most common challenges soldiers faced, according to Hollis.



Beyond the tactical skills, the range required extensive coordination between units from across TF Muleskinner. Soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division participated in the planning and execution of the training alongside DSB, 1AD soldiers.



"The cooperation across the board was impressive," Sandoval noted. "We had officers from different battalions coming together, pooling resources and problem-solving as a team to make this range successful."



The training also incorporated realistic stressors, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-contaminated environments and medical evacuation scenarios.



"For example, one lane simulated a crewmember being wounded with a shoulder injury, and the team had to respond accordingly," Sandoval said. "All of this was designed to ensure they could operate their platform effectively while managing real-world battlefield stressors."



Supporting the range required a coordinated effort from multiple specialties. Signal support systems specialists distributed communication security keys to radios, petroleum supply specialists provided fuel support, and small arms repairers maintained weapons systems throughout the exercise.



The training culminated with impressive results – nine crews successfully qualified, representing a 100% increase from an initial gunnery iteration.



"But even more meaningful was knowing that every crew left the range more lethal and more confident than when they arrived," Sandoval said.



For Hollis, the success reflected the dedication of the soldiers themselves.



"The success of this range was driven by soldiers' preparation, teamwork, and adaptability under stress," he said. "Each team took ownership of their roles, and their performance reflected pride, readiness, and commitment to mission excellence."



The training underscored a fundamental principle for sustainment operations in contested environments – the ability to complete the mission even under fire.



"It's not just about survival, it's about maintaining the mission," Sandoval emphasized. "If a sustainment convoy gets ambushed or blocked, they need to respond decisively and continue the mission. This gunnery training gives our troops the confidence and skillset to do exactly that."