Department of Defense recognizes TRADOC Army civilian with Spirit of Hope Award

Courtesy Photo | Shanda "Dizzy" Misse-Ndong poses with winners of her "Show Me What You Got" talent show.

Shanda “Dizzy” Misse-Ndong, dedicated community member and Army civilian at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award for the success of the internationally recognized “Show Me What You Got”, the largest and longest running military-affiliated talent show.



This prestigious award, named after comedian Bob Hope, recognizes individuals who embody Hope’s selfless spirit and demonstrate exceptional support to service members and their families through entertainment.



Misse-Ndong was formally recognized by Gen. Gary Brito, TRADOC commanding general, and will be recognized again at the official DOD Spirit of Hope awards ceremony later this year.



Blending her passion for entertainment with her dedication as a DOD civilian, Misse-Ndong has selflessly served since 1996.



As a financial management specialist, she has leveraged her knowledge on the subject to run her company with precision, and her experience as a DOD civilian taught her valuable lessons that helped her along the way.



“Working in a structured, mission-driven environment taught me discipline, strategic planning, and the importance of accountability — all of which translate seamlessly into producing events and managing a business,” she explained.



Misse-Ndong further stated that being a DOD civilian has given her insight into the emotional and cultural needs of service members, which has helped shape her entertainment ventures to resonate deeply with military audiences.



The birth of her entertainment companies, La Femme Nakita Productions and Dizzy the Host Inc., was the product of a culmination of moments from her early years as an entertainer, but one moment stuck out for her most.



“At 25, I was hosting a comedy show when one of the performers didn’t show up. I was asked to fill in as a headliner with a 45-minute set, and I crushed it. That night, I discovered I was a comedienne,” she reflected.



In 2004, Misse-Ndong founded the “Show Me What You Got” show while stationed at Ramstein Air Base, and the show has since spanned military installations across the DOD. For over 20 years, the event has been an influential tool in fostering relationships between the military and local communities through entertainment.



SMWYG was initially created to provide an outlet for military members to display their talents and expand their networking opportunities while providing entertainment as a morale booster for troops, though the show quickly grew into something much bigger.



“This show isn’t just about showcasing talent — it’s about humanizing the military experience and reminds us that behind the uniform is a human being with emotions, stories, and creativity,” Misse-Ndong emphasized.



She explained that shows like SMWYG create a safe space where service members can express themselves through a healthy creative outlet, ultimately highlighting the power of entertainment as a healing tool.



Along with her success in the entertainment industry, Misse-Ndong has built a highly esteemed reputation within her military career field. Known for her dedication and consistently high performance, she has led several projects in support of DOD and Department of the Army initiatives over the years while simultaneously running SMWYG.



“Shanda is an exemplary leader of Army civilian professionals. Her leadership, communication prowess and proactive problem solving make her an invaluable asset,” stated Ryan Foxworth, Chief, Security Assistance Training Field Activity, Financial Management Division, who nominated her for the award.



One of the most rewarding experiences of hosting SMWYG, according to Misse-Ndong, has been witnessing the organic expansion of the show through the sheer enjoyment of her audience.



“What began in Kaiserslautern has grown far beyond its original home, thanks entirely to the voices of attendees and contestants who believed in the show and shared it with others,” she explained. “What’s even more humbling is when contestants and attendees reach out, asking us to bring the show to their base because they love it. That kind of connection is priceless.”



SMWYG has grown exponentially since its first show at Ramstein Air Base and has now been hosted at military bases around the world, including Germany, South Korea and across the United States.



Upcoming shows this year will be held in Ramstein and Vogelweh, Germany, followed by a stop in Hawaii. In Spring 2026, SMWYG will be returning to Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Joint Base San Antonio, Osan Air Base, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



Future goals for Misse-Ndong and SMWYG include partnering with Army-level leadership to expand the show across all the Army’s geographically separated units, making the experience accessible to every corner of the military community.



“One of my biggest dreams is to bring the show to deployed areas — to offer service members the same opportunities for entertainment, connection, and emotional release, no matter where they are,” Misse-Ndong shared. “Everyone deserves a moment to shine, and SMWYG is built to deliver that.”



For more information, visit www.eventsbymahogany.com.