First Non-Kinetic Crew Commander Course (NKCC) Graduates in Mansfield

MANSFIELD LAHM ANGB, Ohio- Airmen of the Ohio Air National Guard, 179th Cyber Operations Group, graduate their first class of the newly created Non-Kinetic Crew Commander Course (NKCC), hitting a new milestone in their efforts to build a new mission for the United States Air Force (USAF).



As the Air National Guard first Cyberspace Wing, the unit has been tasked to complete several mission conversion requirements to become fully operational.



Some conversion requirements are in accordance with existing USAF standards and processes, however, with this uniquely new mission, Airmen are being charged with writing the book for those who will follow. In-house creation and execution of this NKCC course is a testament to their commitment and ability to leverage experience from both

internal and external players.



The NKCC course is designed to cultivate more than just tactical proficiency, a vision realized through the dedicated efforts of Capt Nicholas Gildenmeister and his cadre.



According to Capt Gildenmeister, "The Non-Kinetic Crew Commander course isn't just about understanding tactics, techniques, and procedures, it's about forging leaders who can make decisions in an increasingly complex operational environment."



The obstacles presented throughout the curriculum are intentional, pushing students to think critically and adapt to dynamic situations.



As Capt Gildenmeister further noted, "The course was designed to be challenging, and this initial class consistently rose to the occasion."



This sentiment reflects the course's broader goal of developing leaders who are not only skilled in non-kinetic operations but also possess the vision and character necessary to navigate modern threat environments.



He emphasized his confidence in the graduates' abilities, stating, "The

future of this mission is bright in their very capable hands."



The first batch of Non-Kinetic Crew Commanders graduating are preparing to take the skills honed in this course to lead more troops and integrate into air campaigns.



2nd Lt. Duane Beckley, a graduate of the course, spoke with optimism about the future of the new mission in Mansfield, Cyber Enabled Air Superiority (CEAS).



The goal of that mission is to be in control of the air space, anytime and anywhere a combatant commander needs to provide air support. Non-Kinetic Crew Commanders orchestrate the effects needed to give U.S. air power the competitive edge.



“This course reinforced my overall understanding of our CEAS mission, and the importance of the roles we have as individuals during missions.” Beckley said, “I feel more confident than ever in our ability to strengthen the air superiority of the United States Air Force. It is challenging to be a commander in this type of space and environment; however, it’s rewarding to see the impact we can have on our brothers and sisters in the air.”



2nd Lt. Gavin Shifflet, a local to the Mansfield area who has had generational family ties supporting the unit during its airlift mission, was also amongst the recent graduates.



“Getting the opportunity to be a part of the very first NKCC course is very special.” Shifflet said, “My family has been involved in the unit for decades, and none of us knew exactly what this new mission would bring.”



Shifflet is one of many in Mansfield who made the transition from flying in an aging C-130H to supporting the air power of tomorrow.



“My background is in Operations as a Loadmaster on the C-130H, which is completely different than what we do today. Though the transition hasn’t been easy, it has been attainable with a lot of work and study.”



After completing the required training, Shifflet expressed that he’s confident in the work he’ll be doing in Mansfield.



“What makes it worth the work is knowing that Mansfield will be closer to the fight than ever before." Shuffler added, "The success of the 179th will be pivotal in future conflicts, for decades to come. The NKCC course reassured that for me.”



The 179 th Operations Group Commander, Col. Joed Carbonell, spoke about the importance of this milestone.



“We are setting the USAF standard for this completely new mission set,” said Carbonell, “The graduates were trained, exercised and tested on their ability to execute mission command as part of a broader air campaign. Having served in similar roles over multiple deployments, I’m fully confident in their ability to lead and execute any tasks assigned to

them. I couldn’t be prouder”



The 179 th Cyberspace Wing Commander, Col. Darren Hamilton also expressed his pride in the whole unit’s efforts towards the mission conversion.



“You all went above and beyond to create a top-notch training program that will truly shape the Air Force’s future. We are all incredibly proud of your efforts, and the whole unit’s efforts ‘find a way or make one’ attitude.”



The Ohio National Guard is gaining a valuable asset in Mansfield, and the airmen charged with standing up this unique mission are excited to serve and strengthen the capabilities of both Ohio and the United States Air Force air superiority worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:39 Story ID: 545002 Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Non-Kinetic Crew Commander Course (NKCC) Graduates in Mansfield, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.