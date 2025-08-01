Back to back: Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at Fort Hood

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Air Force 2nd Lt. Tyler Johnson, a defender for the All-Air Force men’s soccer team...... read more read more Photo By Ayumi Davis | Air Force 2nd Lt. Tyler Johnson, a defender for the All-Air Force men’s soccer team stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, runs after the ball while surrounded by the All-Army team during the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship final July 30, 2025, at Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Hood, Texas. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — With a perfect 3-0 record, Air Force won the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship for the second year in a row against Army July 30 at Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Hood.



Air Force won 1-0, with the game-winning goal scored in the first half of the match. Army had several close calls throughout the game, but were unable to secure the win.



The All-Air Force men’s soccer team included members that have played with each other for years, some since college, shared Air Force Capt. Max Sole, a defender for the team stationed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, and a member of the All-Tournament Team.



“We have that camaraderie and that chemistry that’s just been built up over the years, and we’ll always fight for each other, and I think that’s what helped us get the win today,” he expressed.



Given the longevity of the team’s relationship, Air Force Maj. Sam McNell, head coach for the All-Air Force men’s soccer team, said giving the players the freedom to play was most important.



“They got the job done,” he said. “Obviously, the end of the game was a little bit stressful, but you know, we knew Army was going to battle. We do believe we have the best team here, and they proved it today. But Army was bringing it to us, so we weathered this storm long enough.”



For the All-Army men’s soccer team, many were selected for the first time, forging cohesion in the few weeks preceding the championship through the trial camp at Fort Hood.



“The hardest part is building chemistry, and I must say that this team built the fastest chemistry in the last four years that I’ve been coming out here,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Raul Almendarez, head coach of the All-Army men’s soccer team. “Within a week, the chemistry was built. Cohesion was there. They were supportive of each other.”



Spc. Erick Munoz Velasco, a midfielder stationed at The Great Place with Echo Forward Support Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in his first Armed Forces Soccer Championship and said it was a great experience.



“I’ve been playing for the Fort Hood team since last year,” he explained. “(Assistant) Coach Victor (Sanchez, a sergeant first class from Harker Heights Recruiting Station) — he’s the one who recommended me to apply for the All-Army team. It was a good experience, it was physical. You get in shape pretty quickly. You meet a lot of people that love the sport that I love.



“Honestly, it’s a little break from just work,” he added.



And love the sport they do. Both coaches and players expressed their admiration for soccer, with many having played since childhood, like Army 1st Lt. John Poncy, a striker stationed at Fort Hood with 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.



“I think it’s the perfect mix of athletic competition with technical and tactical sides,” Poncy said. “Soccer has been my favorite sport since I was a kid.”



This was something Sole also shared, appreciating all the skills and relationships he has gained from soccer.



“The biggest thing I’ve enjoyed about soccer is the amazing friends I’ve made playing,” Sole explained. “I’ve learned a lot about leadership and what it takes to be a part of a team and just being able to kind of find your role within a team. So, it’s been an amazing experience getting to play soccer and learn a bunch of life lessons in the process.”

Col. Mark McClellan, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, spoke at the closing ceremony, congratulating all

the players.



“As a former soccer player myself, I truly appreciate the level of competition, discipline and teamwork on display throughout the tournament,” he expressed. “I appreciate the amount of work you all put in getting here. The diligence, commitment and sportsmanship you’ve shown have set a high standard of excellence. You represent the very best of your respective services not only as elite athletes, but as ambassadors of our armed forces values.



“Thank you all for being here, safe travels and may you continue to lead with excellence wherever you serve,” he concluded.